Ukraine’s consumer inflation figure for July accelerated to 5.4 percent year-on-year, compared to 4.8 percent in June, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reports.

According to the NBU, growth is “slightly below” the forecast mark, adding that inflation expectations remain stable.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Inflation was driven mostly by a rise in the price of processed foods caused by higher energy, storage, and labor costs.  

Also contributing to the upward trends are increased business costs, higher excise taxes, the fading effects of last year’s harvests, and the adverse impact of a summer drought on this year’s crop yields. The effects of a weaker Hryvnia have added to price pressures.

Ukraine's central bank, along with independent analysts, are expecting inflation to increase further, but no more that 8.5 percent by the end of 2024.

Advertisement

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has led to a major exodus of working age adults to the EU, UK and beyond – some four million people in total. This has led to a workforce shortage, forcing businesses to search for new employees and raise wages to secure and retain them.

Businesses are also spending cash on generators, accumulators and other necessary equipment to keep going during electricity shortages caused by Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure.  

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
Read Next
Bond Market Insight - Thursday, 15 August 2024 Ukraine
Bond Market Insight - Thursday, 15 August 2024
By ICU
23h ago
‘I Fear Simple Solutions in Complex Conditions’ – Head of Ukraine’s Central Bank War in Ukraine
‘I Fear Simple Solutions in Complex Conditions’ – Head of Ukraine’s Central Bank
By Olena Hrazhdan
2d ago
Ukrainian Authors Comprise One-Third of Bestsellers Bought by Ukrainian Refugees Ukraine
Ukrainian Authors Comprise One-Third of Bestsellers Bought by Ukrainian Refugees
By Olena Hrazhdan
Aug. 13
Agro-Companies Buy Up 18 Percent of Ukraine’s Legal Land Market Ukraine
Agro-Companies Buy Up 18 Percent of Ukraine’s Legal Land Market
By Olena Hrazhdan
Aug. 11
Sponsored content
« Previous UK May Be Seeking Allies’ Approval to Let Ukraine Use Storm Shadows in Russia
Next » Secret Russian Counter-Drone EW System Recovered by Ukraine in Kursk Region