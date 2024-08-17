A Russian missile attack on Sumy, the regional capital of the Sumy region bordering Russia’s Kursk region, injured at least two on Saturday morning.

Oleksiy Drozdenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, said on Telegram at 6:51 a.m. that the attack struck Svobody Avenue, with numerous broken windows and burning cars in the surrounding residential buildings.

Ukraine’s National Police provided photos of the aftermath and said the attack injured two and damaged a number of properties in the area.

“As a result of the attack, two people were injured, 10 cars, two apartment buildings, and a shopping center building were damaged. All specialized services are working at the scene,” read the announcement.