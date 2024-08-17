Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Azerbaijan on Sunday for a two-day trip focused on building ties and discussing international and regional affairs, the Kremlin said.

The visit would be Putin's first to the Caucasus country since 2018, and comes as Russia seeks to re-assert itself as a peacemaker between Azerbaijan and arch-foe Armenia.

"The further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations... as well as topical international and regional problems will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"Following the visit, it is planned to adopt a Joint Statement of the Heads of State, and sign intergovernmental and other documents," it said.

Russia's influence in the Caucasus has waned in recent years, with Armenia seeking closer ties with the West and Azerbaijan becoming a key player in the European energy market.

European countries turning away from Russian gas have increasingly looked to oil and gas-rich Azerbaijan as a substitute since Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.