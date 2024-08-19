The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) published footage showing their ambush and assault operations in Russia’s Kursk region, wherein they spot and then eliminate enemy forces on their own soil.

According to the SSO, in the video released on Monday, Aug 19, Russian troops are trying to hide in industrial zones, fortified positions, and civilian buildings.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The video demonstrates only a part of the work of Ukrainian Special Ops units, focusing on detecting and destroying enemy forces.

“Ambushes, assaults, artillery targeting, and capturing prisoners—this is the daily work of the Special Operations Forces on enemy territory,” says the SSO press service.