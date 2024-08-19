The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) published footage showing their ambush and assault operations in Russia’s Kursk region, wherein they spot and then eliminate enemy forces on their own soil.
According to the SSO, in the video released on Monday, Aug 19, Russian troops are trying to hide in industrial zones, fortified positions, and civilian buildings.
The video demonstrates only a part of the work of Ukrainian Special Ops units, focusing on detecting and destroying enemy forces.
“Ambushes, assaults, artillery targeting, and capturing prisoners—this is the daily work of the Special Operations Forces on enemy territory,” says the SSO press service.
The assault on Kursk region has been ongoing since Aug 6. Moscow has declared a “counter-terrorist operation” in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions. Belgorod, also under Ukrainian assault, is now in a federal state of emergency.
The operation aims to protect residents of Ukraine’s border regions from Russian shelling and create a buffer zone. As part of the operation, the Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed Russian bridges, hindering the retreat of Russian troops from encircled areas and complicating their logistics.
According to the President Volodymy Zelensky, the Ukrainian Defense Forces’ operation in Kursk region is proceeding as planned, with Ukrainian defenders strengthening their positions there.
