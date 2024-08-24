On Aug. 24, 2021, just six months before Russia’s full-scale invasion , Ukraine celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence with a truly unforgettable event. The day was filled with emotion, pride, and a strong sense of unity that brought the entire nation together.

A Showcase of Military Might

The centerpiece of the celebration was a massive military parade in Kyiv. More than 5,000 troops from different branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces proudly marched through the city.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Ukrainian tank units attended the Independence Day military parade in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2021. Sergei GAPON / AFP

Advertisement

More than 400 pieces of military equipment, ranging from state-of-the-art tanks and armored vehicles to advanced missile systems, accompanied the troops.

Ukrainian soldiers carry a giant national flag during the Independence Day military parade in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2021.Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

Among the displays were the Neptune cruise missiles, Vilha multiple rocket launchers, and Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems – all homegrown technologies.

Other Topics of Interest Biden Talks With Zelensky, Announces New Military Aid for Kyiv Biden announces additional aid package on eve of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Ukrainian servicemen march during the Independence Day military parade in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2021. Sergei GAPON / AFP

In a show of international solidarity, units from NATO member countries, including the US, the UK, Poland, and Lithuania, also participated, marching side by side with their Ukrainian counterparts.

Advertisement

An Aerial Spectacle

As an incredible air show unfolded, the skies over Kyiv were alive with the roar of jet engines.

Dozens of aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets, MiG-29s, and Antonov An-26 transport planes, performed impressive maneuvers, leaving the crowd in awe. Helicopters, such as the Mi-8 and Mi-24, also participated.