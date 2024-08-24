On Aug. 24, 2021, just six months before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine celebrated the 30th anniversary of its independence with a truly unforgettable event. The day was filled with emotion, pride, and a strong sense of unity that brought the entire nation together.
A Showcase of Military Might
The centerpiece of the celebration was a massive military parade in Kyiv. More than 5,000 troops from different branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces proudly marched through the city.
More than 400 pieces of military equipment, ranging from state-of-the-art tanks and armored vehicles to advanced missile systems, accompanied the troops.
Among the displays were the Neptune cruise missiles, Vilha multiple rocket launchers, and Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems – all homegrown technologies.
In a show of international solidarity, units from NATO member countries, including the US, the UK, Poland, and Lithuania, also participated, marching side by side with their Ukrainian counterparts.
An Aerial Spectacle
As an incredible air show unfolded, the skies over Kyiv were alive with the roar of jet engines.
Dozens of aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets, MiG-29s, and Antonov An-26 transport planes, performed impressive maneuvers, leaving the crowd in awe. Helicopters, such as the Mi-8 and Mi-24, also participated.
A highlight of the show was the debut of Ukraine’s newly developed Antonov An-178 transport aircraft, a powerful symbol of the country’s ability to produce cutting-edge aviation technology.
Another leading star was Ukraine's record-breaking Antonov An-225 “Mriya” [“Dream” in Ukrainian] — the largest and heaviest aircraft ever built. With its maiden flight in 1988, the An-225 was a marvel of engineering, originally designed to transport the Soviet space shuttle “Buran.”
Measuring an impressive 84 meters (275 feet) in length and boasting a wingspan of 88.4 meters (290 feet), the An-225 held numerous world records, including the heaviest airlifted single item and the highest total airlifted payload. It was a source of immense national pride.
Tragically, in February 2022, during the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the An-225 was destroyed in a brutal and relentless missile attack on Hostomel Airport near Kyiv, where it was stationed.
The loss of this engineering masterpiece was not only a blow to Ukraine but also to the entire global aviation community.
A Nation United in Celebration
But the day wasn’t just about military might – it was also a celebration of Ukraine’s rich cultural heritage and national identity. The main concert in Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) featured performances by some of Ukraine’s most beloved artists, including Tina Karol, Jamala, Verka Serdyuchka, Dorofeeva, and Okean Elzy.
The concert wasn’t just a tribute to independence, it also showcased the country’s cultural diversity. Notably, half of the songs were performed in Russian, directly challenging Moscow’s false narrative that Ukraine oppresses its Russian-speaking population. The message was clear: Ukraine is a nation that embraces its diversity.
Similar celebrations took place in cities and towns across the country, with folk festivals, public gatherings, and citizens proudly wearing traditional embroidered shirts (vyshyvankas) and waving the blue-and-yellow national flag.
As night fell, a stunning fireworks display lit up the Kyiv sky, closing out a day that will be remembered as one of the most significant in Ukraine’s recent history – a day that celebrated the past while looking forward to a future of strength, independence, and unity.
