While Ukraine’s the biggest country in Europe geographically – for some entrepreneurs, its internal market wasn’t enough. So Ukrainian companies have gone on to make names for themselves in the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia. From food to fashion – Ukrainian products are recognized well beyond its borders.

In honor of independence day – where Ukrainians declared that they wanted to escape the isolation of the Soviet Union and become a part of the broader global community, here is a list of popular “made in Ukraine” brands that epitomize this ideal.

Six of the companies on this list were founded in the 1990s. Some reclaimed facilities left in Ukraine following the Soviet Union’s collapse – Kernel, MHP, Nibulon.

Others built new products and services from scratch when no one else was doing it – like Nova Post’s founders – who delivered their first parcels in an old Soviet Tavria vehicle, before growing into a massive postal service delivering more than 400 million parcels a year.

Four companies, all representing IT, rose to fame after 2008, with the youngest one on the list – BetterMe – born only in 2016.

Fintech Farm became the incubator for neobanks that share similar interfaces to Ukraine’s most famous online bank, Monobank.

Ukraine is a country of pragmatic, canny, innovators – from being the birthplace of many of the developments of the space program during the Soviet Union, to becoming one of the leading countries for IT specialists today.

Ukrainian Beer Company Group (UBC Group)

Source: UBC Group website

Estimated 2023 revenue: Hr.4,146 billion ($109.1 million)

Kyiv Post’s calculations based on Youcontrol

It’s quite possible that the refrigerator in your pub was made by a Ukrainian manufacturer based out of Vinnytsa and Kharkiv. UBC Group’s equipment is used by Pepsi, Heineken, Carlsberg and Nestlé, as well as smaller companies around the world.

UBC sells its production to the US, Eastern Europe, Canada, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Mexico. Apart from kegerators and back bar coolers, the company also sells kegs and tanks, glycol power packs, draft beer towers, drip trays, trunk lines, flash coolers, and more.

Bob Snail

Bob Snail’s representatives on an exhibition in Cologne, Germany.

Source: company’s Facebook page.

Estimated 2023 revenue: Hr.1.03 billion ($27 million)

Based on data from YouControl

Bob Snail was founded by two former fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) top managers from Danone Ukraine. The company, which started from scratch, now offers 152 products including smoothies, baby food, chilled desserts, natural marmalade, and chocolate sweets.

A sugar-free fruit roll that looks like a snail’s back is the company’s first and most prominent product. It is made from Vinnytsia fruits and delivered to supermarkets in 26 countries, with their biggest EU-based market in Poland.

Nibulon

A tanker filling Nibulon’s ships with grain. Source: Company’s Facebook page.

2023 revenue: Hr.22.9 billion ($602.63 million)

Nibulon is one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural, maritime logistics companies and shipbuilders. The Mykolaiv-based company built a river agricultural supply chain from scratch. Despite having 68 percent of its assets destroyed since Russia’s full-scale invasion, Nibulon managed to increase its revenues by half from 2022 to 2023.

But the ambition of Andrii Vadaturskyy, the company’s CEO, is to build naval ships for Ukraine, stay its largest grain exporter, and pay all debts back despite the obstacles.

The company exports wheat, corn, barley, sunflower, soybeans, rapeseed, and sorghum to 75 countries in Europe, Latin America, Africa, China, India, etc. It is also a UN World Food Programme partner.

Kernel

Kernel’s vehicles working in the fields. Source: company’s Facebook.

2023 revenue: $3.5 billion

Kernel holds an 8 percent share of the world’s sunflower oil exports and delivers its products to over 70 countries. Kernel was even the largest landholder in Ukraine, owning more than 500,000 hectares, although the company sold 134,000 hectares after the invasion – perhaps changing that status.

Kernel doesn’t just grow crops – the company is adept in data driven agriculture. It uses artificial intelligence to estimate the density and quality of crops based on drone images.

Kernel’s IT allows agronomists to analyze crops directly on the fields using their own smartphone app. Big data also helps farmers to analyze soil moisture, fertilizer sufficiency, wind strength, and the potential for precipitation.

Nasha Ryaba from MHP is one of the most popular chicken meat brands inside Ukraine. Source: MHP’s Facebook.

2023 revenue: $3 billion

MHP is the leading international agro-industrial group with headquarters in Ukraine.

Its main production is poultry – its chicken meat and chicken products are exported to more than 80 countries including the EU, the UK and Asia. You will find their chicken under the trademarks Qualiko, Ukrainian Chicken, Assilah, and Sultana.

Inside Ukraine, MHP – which previously bore the name “Myronivskyy khliboproduct,” leading to the hyphenation – also wants to develop ready production, such as snacks to eat on the go and even its own fast food chains.

Fashion designers

Bahinskyy

Gunia Project

Frolov

Over the past two years Ukrainian fashion designers have been seen worn by world-class celebrities like Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Lopez, and Rita Ora.