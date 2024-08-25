Ukrainian president has jokingly told his Polish counterpart that he may not answer his phone calls after Duda said he would call Zelensky and ask him not to attack Russian forces, if they are retreating.

Zelensky’s improvised quip, which made Duda and journalists laugh, came when the two were talking to the press after attending events to mark the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence Day on Saturday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Duda had been talking about a hypothetical situation in which Russian troops withdrew from Ukraine.

He said: “If it happens that Ukrainian troops will attack retreating Russian troops, which will clearly be retreating, I will be the first to pick up the phone and call President Volodymyr Zelensky and say ‘don't bomb them when they are retreating, leave them alone, let them go home’.”

Advertisement

Interrupting him, Zelensky joked: “What if my phone is busy? That's how it is. I'm the president, you can call, and my phone may be busy. That's how it is.”

Duda replied, smiling and laughing: “I will keep calling until I get through.”