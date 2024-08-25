Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the Ukraine government's move to ban a Russia-linked branch of the country's Orthodox Church.

"Do not touch churches," the pope said in his weekly prayers, one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the ban into law.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"In thinking of the law recently adopted in Ukraine, I fear for the liberty of those who pray," the pope said.

Zelensky -- who met with the pope in June at the G7 in Italy -- signed a law Saturday banning the Russian-linked Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Ukraine has been seeking to distance itself from the Russian church since 2014 and the efforts have accelerated since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Zelensky approved the bill, slammed by Russia, on Kyiv's independence day from the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially broke away from the Moscow patriarchy in 2022, but Ukrainian officials repeatedly accuse its clerics of staying loyal to Russia.

Pope Francis said he continued to follow "with sorrow" the fighting in Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Have a Nice Day: From an American in Ukraine Top News
OPINION: Have a Nice Day: From an American in Ukraine
By Chris Hennemeyer
5h ago
F-16 Decoy Sporting Ukrainian Markings Sighted at Danish Defense Show F-16
F-16 Decoy Sporting Ukrainian Markings Sighted at Danish Defense Show
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Telegram Chief Pavel Durov Arrested at French Airport Top News
Telegram Chief Pavel Durov Arrested at French Airport
By AFP
10h ago
Czech Security Services Investigate Activities of Russian Orthodox Church Verkhovna Rada
Czech Security Services Investigate Activities of Russian Orthodox Church
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Zelensky Jokes he May not Answer Duda’s Mercy Call amid Potential Russian Retreat