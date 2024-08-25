Polish journalist Monika Andruszewska, who has been covering Russia's war against Ukraine, was injured during a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, according to Polsat News.

The report states that Andruszewska was driving near the location of the rocket attack when she was injured.

“My first personal blood, shed for Ukraine—just in time for Independence Day. After 10 years of war. 'Iskander' hit close to me,” Andruszewska shared on social media.

“You just drive around the city. You just live. You just breathe. That’s enough for the Russians to try to kill you,” she added.

The journalist also posted a photo of her damaged car.

In addition to Andruszewska’s injuries, the three previously identified injured journalists are members of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine. One member of the team is currently missing, while two others have been hospitalized.

According to a statement from Reuters, the strike hit the Hotel Sapphire, where the six-person crew was staying. “One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” the news agency reported.

Reuters added that three other members of the crew have been accounted for. The agency is urgently seeking more information in collaboration with authorities in Kramatorsk and is actively supporting the affected journalists and their families.

Russian troops launched an overnight attack on Ukraine, using a variety of missiles, including ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones. This strike targeted a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, wounding two journalists. Authorities reported that a third journalist was missing in the rubble.

Kramatorsk, the last major city in the Donbas region still under Ukrainian control, has been heavily targeted since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

The injured journalists are citizens of Ukraine, the USA, and Great Britain. Two of them suffered serious injuries, including brain contusions and leg fractures, and received emergency medical care.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched for war crimes, while authorities continue rescue operations at the site, which also saw damage to a nearby high-rise building.