The Kremlin on Monday said there was "still no clarity" on a missile strike Saturday that killed a Reuters team member staying at a hotel in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine.

"There is still no clarity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's assertion that the attack was carried out "deliberately".

"I will say it again. The strikes are against military infrastructure targets or targets related to military infrastructure," Peskov said.

The strike at the Hotel Sapphire killed a safety advisor working for Reuters and injured two of its journalists, the global news agency said.

Reuters said it was "devastated" by the loss. A total of six of its team covering the conflict were staying at the hotel that was struck.

The city lies around 20 kilometres (13 miles) from the front line, with fears over the city rising as Russian forces continue their push into eastern Ukraine.

AFP
