Kyiv is prepared to provide Washington with a list of long-range targets in Russia that could be struck using American weapons, according to Politico.

This week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and senior presidential adviser Andriy Yermak are expected to make a final attempt to persuade Washington to lift restrictions on using American long-range missiles.

Ukrainian officials intend to present a detailed list of potential targets to the Biden administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized on Monday the need for unrestricted access to long-range weapons: “Defenders of life should not face restrictions on the issue of weapons.”

Sources suggest that Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration to remove these restrictions to enhance its offensive capabilities within Russia. However, Washington is concerned that doing so could provoke a more aggressive response from Moscow.

American officials also point out that many key Russian targets have been moved out of reach, diminishing the strategic advantage of lifting restrictions.

Additionally, they note that Ukraine currently lacks sufficient tactical missile systems for long-range strikes, as these are being used to hit target in Crimea. The US also has a limited supply of ATACMS missiles.

John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesman, confirmed on Monday that US policy on these restrictions remains unchanged. He acknowledged ongoing discussions with Ukraine but emphasized that they would remain confidential.

While some Ukrainian officials believe the Biden administration may reconsider its stance soon, the White House has not publicly indicated any intention to change its policy.