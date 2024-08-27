Ukraine has introduced extensive blackout schedules to stabilize the energy system following Russia’s strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Monday.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Russian drones and missiles battered Ukraine’s power grid across 15 regions, killing at least four people and damaging the Kyiv Hydropower Power Plant (HPP) and an unspecified number of generation and transmission facilities.

Kyiv did not name all the damaged facilities likely due to security concerns.

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk said authorities were still assessing the damages, adding that the situation was difficult but remained under control without further elaboration.

Ukrenergo, the country’s transmission network operator, announced on Tuesday that energy consumption remains high due to high temperatures and that blackouts are in effect nationwide. It added that repair work is ongoing around the clock.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said repair work could only commence after demining due to Russia’s use of cluster munitions.

The extensive rolling blackouts, re-introduced after June’s energy deficit, means that locals might only have electricity for two to six hours a day.

The exact blackout hours for each address in Kyiv and the region are available on energy operator DTEK’s site, while those in other regions are provided by various Oblenergo branches, Ukraine’s transmission operator on the regional level.

Ukraine’s former Minister of Energy Ivan Plachkov told Kyiv24 that blackouts in Kyiv could last “a week or two” even if there are no fresh strikes.

“There were strikes on distribution systems and power supply systems, including nuclear power plants. There was also a blow to the Kyiv HPP. There, too, the power equipment was partially damaged. Serious works are now being carried out. It is necessary to restore the scheme more reliably for the possibility of providing consumers in full,” said Plachkov.

Kyiv Post cannot independently verify Plachkov’s claims on nuclear power plants being targeted.

Zelensky said on Monday evening a government meeting took place following the strike and officials discussed the restoration and protection of energy infrastructure.

“We also thoroughly reviewed the situation regarding protective structures at energy facilities, and several important decisions were made on this matter as well,” Zelensky said.

Ukrenergo announced on Aug. 19 that concrete structures to help protect substations from drone strikes have been partially constructed at 41 facilities.

Kyiv Post reported on the immediate aftermath of Monday’s missile strike, including power and water outages, and the government’s measures to help ease the situation.