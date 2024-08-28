Japan’s contribution

While Japan cannot supply Ukraine with lethal weapons for historical reasons and national legal restrictions, it has delivered essential supplies, including food, medical assistance, and other critical resources. These efforts are designed to alleviate the suffering of civilians and support the Ukrainian government in its efforts to address the humanitarian crisis.

In addition to immediate relief, Japan has also extended substantial economic support to Ukraine. This financial aid aims to help stabilize the Ukrainian economy and support reconstruction efforts. By providing economic assistance, Japan is contributing to the resilience and recovery of Ukraine’s war-torn economy, which is crucial for the country’s long-term stability and development.

However, Japan’s support for Ukraine extends beyond humanitarian and economic assistance. Politically, Japan has consistently advocated for Ukraine’s sovereignty on the international stage. Japanese officials have actively participated in diplomatic discussions, working with other nations to impose sanctions on Russia and keep up the pressure for a resolution to the conflict. Japan also supports President Zelensky’s Peace Formula and sanctions against Russia. It is cooperating in developing a mechanism for compensation for losses, including through Russian sovereign assets, and in bringing the aggressor to justice.

Historic Japan-Ukraine accord

There has been a significant shift in terms of strengthening strategic partnership. Both countries have collaborated on various levels, including defense and security cooperation. These partnerships are aimed at enhancing Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself and resist external aggression.

In Italy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida signed a bilateral Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine and the Government of Japan. This was the first security agreement concluded by Ukraine with an Asia-Pacific country. For Japan, this type of agreement and level of support is unprecedented. The document sets out the main directions of Japan’s 10-year-term support in the areas of security and defense, humanitarian aid, recovery and reconstruction. In total, the amount of assistance provided by Japan since March 2022 will exceed $12 billion.

The document provides for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, subject to Japan’s constitutional restrictions, and establishes further development of cooperation within the capability coalitions of which Japan is a member, in particular, IT and demining coalitions. Japan will provide medical treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, cooperate with Ukraine in the areas of intelligence and protection of classified information, strengthening the protection and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, enhancing cyber and information security, and ensuring free navigation and security of sea lanes. Japanese partners will also help with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by engaging the private sector and Japanese government agencies.

Kishida factor

The human factor plays a crucial role in shaping international policies and responses, particularly in conflicts like the one in Ukraine. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida exemplifies how personal perspectives and national security concerns influence diplomatic strategies.

Kishida’s stance on the war reflects a broader concern about global security dynamics. He views Russia’s aggression not in isolation but as part of a larger pattern that includes China. Kishida argues that a weak response to Russia’s actions could set a dangerous precedent, potentially encouraging China to pursue its own aggressive ambitions in Asia, such as against Taiwan. This perspective underscores the interconnectedness of global security issues and the need for a unified, strong stance against aggression.

Additionally, Kishida’s sensitivity to nuclear threats informs his policy approach. He is a staunch advocate for the global zero nuclear weapons policy, reflecting his deep concern about nuclear proliferation and its implications for international peace. Kishida’s commitment to reducing nuclear risks aligns with Japan’s historical experience and its ongoing efforts to promote global disarmament.

Through his policies and diplomatic efforts, Kishida highlights the importance of addressing both immediate conflicts and broader security threats, demonstrating how individual leaders’ views can shape international relations and contribute to global stability.

Japan’s geopolitical maneuvering

Japan’s endorsement of Ukraine cannot be fully understood without considering its broader geopolitical ambitions. As the world navigates complex international dynamics, Japan is positioning itself to play a more assertive role on the global stage.

Firstly, Japan is actively seeking greater autonomy from the United States. While maintaining its strong alliance with Washington, Japan aims to reduce its dependency and assert more independence in its foreign policy. This shift is part of a strategic effort to enhance its own decision-making power and influence in global affairs.

Secondly, Japan aspires to be recognized as one of the world’s leading powers. To achieve this, Japan is expanding its international engagements and responsibilities. Supporting Ukraine aligns with this ambition by demonstrating Japan’s commitment to global security and its willingness to contribute significantly to international stability. By taking a proactive stance in global conflicts, Japan is reinforcing its position as a key player in world politics.

Japan’s attention to Ukraine is thus not only about addressing immediate humanitarian and security concerns but also about advancing its strategic goals. The support for Ukraine serves as a testament to Japan’s broader ambitions to enhance its global influence and to step beyond traditional alliances in shaping international outcomes.

Tokyo’s proactive approach also aims to affirm its status as a steadfast partner to the United States.

Another instance of Japan’s multifaceted engagement is the decision to ease rules on arms exports. During the initial months of the conflict, Japan provided military vehicles, flak jackets, and drones to Ukraine. While modest compared to the weapon systems supplied by NATO and EU countries, it represented a significant step for Japan, considering its stringent defense equipment export controls.

Japan’s defense strategy

Japan’s response to the Ukrainian crisis also underlines an evolution of its national security strategy, which traces back to the First Gulf War in 1991. At that time, Japan, heavily reliant on the Middle East for its oil imports, contributed $13 billion to support the US-led coalition’s military operation. However, due to constitutional restrictions preventing the deployment of its own troops, Japan’s efforts were underappreciated and referred to as “checkbook diplomacy.” This marked a turning point for Japan, prompting a reassessment of its role in international cooperation.

In subsequent years, Japan pursued more robust engagement in global affairs while strengthening its own defense capabilities, fostering cooperation with the United States, and expanding partnerships beyond traditional allies to include countries like Australia, India, the United Kingdom, and NATO.

Kishida’s assertion that “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow” illustrates Japan’s perception of the interconnected nature of global security challenges and the importance of safeguarding the liberal world order based on democratic principles.

The protection of international law and state sovereignty has become one of the most crucial priorities. In this context, support provided by Japan to Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war holds special significance. Russian aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, particularly the UN Charter, which enshrines the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity. Japan’s support for Ukraine demonstrates Tokyo’s commitment to these fundamental principles, which is vital for maintaining international order and stability.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s success in resisting Russian aggression is essential for maintaining geopolitical stability in Europe and, more broadly, worldwide. As a leading player in Asia, Japan is invested in global stability, as it promotes economic development and security. Ukraine’s victory over the aggressor would set a precedent, serving as a warning to other states that might consider using force to achieve their goals, such as in Asia.

Japan also faces threats in its own region, particularly from China, which is increasingly asserting its territorial claims in the East China Sea and South China Sea. Supporting Ukraine is a way for Japan to demonstrate its resolve in defending the principles of international law, sending an important signal to China and other potential aggressors.

Moreover, Japan, with its tragic experience of war and destruction in the past, is particularly sensitive to issues of war and peace. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida actively promotes the idea of global nuclear disarmament and peaceful conflict resolution. Supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence aligns with these principles and underscores Japan’s commitment to peace.

Therefore, Japan’s assistance in the Russo-Ukrainian war is a significant step in defending international law, maintaining global stability, and demonstrating resolve against aggressors. This not only strengthens Ukraine’s position but also contributes to the reinforcement of international order and security, ultimately serving the interests of Japan and the global community.

Future outlook: potential impact of leadership change

However, Kishida has announced he will not seek re-election as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September’s party polls, in a decision that means the country will also have a new prime minister.

While it is still early to make predictions about who will be the next prime minister, Ukraine should be aware of a slight chance that Japan’s attention might somewhat shift due to a reorientation of its foreign and defense policies towards regional issues. Yet Ukraine and Japan have an existing agreement that ensures the continued development of bilateral relations, regardless of who assumes the role of prime minister in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Japan’s endorsement of Ukraine is not merely a strategic alignment but also reflects Japan’s deep-seated values and its commitment to the principles upheld by the Western world. This stance is not only a response to immediate geopolitical challenges but also a reflection of Japan’s broader commitment to upholding the values and norms that underpin the Western-led international system.

