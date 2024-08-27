President Volodymyr Zelensky said F-16s were used to shoot down missiles during Russia’s power grid strike on Monday.

“We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16,” Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday without further elaboration.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Russian drones and missiles battered Ukraine’s power grid across 15 regions, killing at least four people and damaging the Kyiv Hydropower Power Plant (HPP) and an unspecified number of generation and transmission facilities.

Ukraine said Russia fired “at least 127 missiles and 109 drones” during Monday’s strike.

Ukraine likely received the first batch of Western F-16 fighters on July 31, with a Dutch defense official stating earlier that the initial batch of F-16s, donated by the Netherlands, would likely focus on air defense rather than striking ground targets.

On Aug. 4, while unveiling the first F-16s in Ukraine, Zelensky did not say how many jets had been delivered and declined to comment on their specific tasks.