Russia’s Ministry of Defense has boasted its use of 1950s M-46 howitzers in defending the Kursk region against Ukrainian advances in two promotional videos in an attempt to entice Russians to join the military.
In the 1970s, the Soviet military stopped producing the 130mm M-46s in favor of the more powerful 152mm systems. An M-46 is also a towed howitzer, weighing close to 8 metric tons and requiring eight crews to operate, which limits its mobility.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
A promotional video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Aug. 23, with carefully positioned camera angles, showed an artillery crew carrying shells from a hideout and firing the M-46 howitzers. The accompanied caption started by saying, “The enemy does not have time to catch its breath.”
Another video, published on Aug. 25, showed an M-46 crew firing the howitzer in action followed by an interview with a senior gunner, who gave a motivational speech about joining the Russian military.
“I finished my military service two years ago, as a 2S19 gunner.” the soldier said. “I watched the news, what was going on, and decided to sign a contract. I wanted to help the guys. I came to the regiment where I did my military service, to my guys, and now I continue to work.”
Blast at Russian Military Supplier Omsk Refinery Ignites Fire, Injures Two
The Telegram update ended with a message calling for Russians to sign up for the military.
Russian opposition news outlet Agentsvo reported on Monday that the videos marked the first time Russia’s Ministry of Defense acknowledged the use of M-46 howitzers in the Kursk region amid Ukraine’s ongoing incursion in the area that started on Aug. 6, though its uses have been reported on other fronts.
Forbes reported in July that 665 M-46s were in reserve in Russia in 2022, citing a social media user who documented Soviet stockpiles in Russia. Forbes claimed that Russian equipment losses in Ukraine have prompted Moscow to reactivate old, obsolete systems.
The publication added that Russia likely sources 130mm shells for the M-46s from North Korea as it no longer produces them domestically.
Dutch open-source intelligence defense analysis website Oryx documented one confirmed M-46 loss by Russia in July.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter