Russia’s Ministry of Defense has boasted its use of 1950s M-46 howitzers in defending the Kursk region against Ukrainian advances in two promotional videos in an attempt to entice Russians to join the military. In the 1970s, the Soviet military stopped producing the 130mm M-46s in favor of the more powerful 152mm systems. An M-46 is also a towed howitzer, weighing close to 8 metric tons and requiring eight crews to operate, which limits its mobility. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. A promotional video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Aug. 23, with carefully positioned camera angles, showed an artillery crew carrying shells from a hideout and firing the M-46 howitzers. The accompanied caption started by saying, “The enemy does not have time to catch its breath.” Advertisement

Another video, published on Aug. 25, showed an M-46 crew firing the howitzer in action followed by an interview with a senior gunner, who gave a motivational speech about joining the Russian military.