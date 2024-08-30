The Netherlands has confirmed that Ukraine can use their F-16s over Russian territory, provided it adheres to international humanitarian law.

It will allow the Ukrainian military to use other weapons they have supplied on the battlefield under the same conditions, according to Royal Netherlands Air Force Gen. Onno Eichelsheim.

“We want Ukraine to win the war and are doing everything possible to achieve this goal,” Eichelsheim said.

The Netherlands has pledged to supply Ukraine with 24 F-16 aircraft. However, Eichelsheim did not disclose how many have already been deployed. By late July, it was reported that the first F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine, with six fighters arriving according to media reports.

He also noted that Ukraine’s advance into Russian territory was “brilliant from a practical standpoint.”

“They quickly captured a large area using new tactics, creating a dilemma for Putin,” Eichelsheim said.

He sees no issue with using Dutch weapons for such offensive actions.

Eichelsheim said that Ukraine needs to adjust its tactics due to the static nature of the front, and now the question is how Kyiv can “strategically” use its presence in Kursk.

Ukrainian forces entered the Kursk region on Aug. 6.