The Netherlands has confirmed that Ukraine can use their F-16s over Russian territory, provided it adheres to international humanitarian law.

It will allow the Ukrainian military to use other weapons they have supplied on the battlefield under the same conditions, according to Royal Netherlands Air Force Gen. Onno Eichelsheim.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“We want Ukraine to win the war and are doing everything possible to achieve this goal,” Eichelsheim said.

The Netherlands has pledged to supply Ukraine with 24 F-16 aircraft. However, Eichelsheim did not disclose how many have already been deployed. By late July, it was reported that the first F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine, with six fighters arriving according to media reports.

He also noted that Ukraine’s advance into Russian territory was “brilliant from a practical standpoint.”

Advertisement

“They quickly captured a large area using new tactics, creating a dilemma for Putin,” Eichelsheim said.

He sees no issue with using Dutch weapons for such offensive actions.

Eichelsheim said that Ukraine needs to adjust its tactics due to the static nature of the front, and now the question is how Kyiv can “strategically” use its presence in Kursk.

Ukrainian forces entered the Kursk region on Aug. 6.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Paralympic Sport Offers Ukraine's Veterans 'New Life', Says Goalball Player War in Ukraine
Paralympic Sport Offers Ukraine's Veterans 'New Life', Says Goalball Player
By AFP
1h ago
Ukraine Reportedly Probes Friendly Fire as Possible Cause of F-16 Crash F-16
Ukraine Reportedly Probes Friendly Fire as Possible Cause of F-16 Crash
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
What Does the End of Ukrainian Transit for Russian Gas Mean? War in Ukraine
What Does the End of Ukrainian Transit for Russian Gas Mean?
By AFP
3h ago
'More Died Than Remained Alive': Kyiv Honours Fallen Soldiers War in Ukraine
'More Died Than Remained Alive': Kyiv Honours Fallen Soldiers
By AFP
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 29, 2024
Next » 'More Died Than Remained Alive': Kyiv Honours Fallen Soldiers