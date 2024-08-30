During a major Russian attack on Ukraine on Monday, Aug. 26, several power units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were disconnected from the grid, according to a letter from the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent on Aug. 28.

The letter reported that at 8:58 a.m. the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant’s first, third, and fourth power units were disconnected from the grid.

Later, at 9:05 a.m., the output of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant was reduced to 1,800 megawatts. At 5:10 p.m., the third unit at this plant was also disconnected due to fluctuations in the national energy system.

The Ukrainian mission stated that Russia’s attacks are aimed at disrupting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including its nuclear power plants, which supply the majority of the country’s electricity.

“Russian attacks pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the safety of millions of people,” the Ukrainian mission said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said on Aug. 29 that the Russian strikes on the energy sector represent more than just terror against civilians, calling them a threat of nuclear catastrophe.

As of now, the IAEA has not responded to Ukraine’s claims.

The Aug. 26 attack by Russian forces was the largest of the war, involving 127 missiles and 109 drones targeting numerous energy facilities across Ukraine. Reports indicate damage to infrastructure in ten regions, including power outages in multiple cities, including Kyiv.