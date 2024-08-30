During a major Russian attack on Ukraine on Monday, Aug. 26, several power units at Ukrainian nuclear power plants were disconnected from the grid, according to a letter from the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent on Aug. 28.

The letter reported that at 8:58 a.m. the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant’s first, third, and fourth power units were disconnected from the grid.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Later, at 9:05 a.m., the output of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant was reduced to 1,800 megawatts. At 5:10 p.m., the third unit at this plant was also disconnected due to fluctuations in the national energy system.

The Ukrainian mission stated that Russia’s attacks are aimed at disrupting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including its nuclear power plants, which supply the majority of the country’s electricity.

Advertisement

“Russian attacks pose a significant risk to the stable operation of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and the safety of millions of people,” the Ukrainian mission said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said on Aug. 29 that the Russian strikes on the energy sector represent more than just terror against civilians, calling them a threat of nuclear catastrophe.

As of now, the IAEA has not responded to Ukraine’s claims.

The Aug. 26 attack by Russian forces was the largest of the war, involving 127 missiles and 109 drones targeting numerous energy facilities across Ukraine. Reports indicate damage to infrastructure in ten regions, including power outages in multiple cities, including Kyiv.

Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says
Other Topics of Interest

Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says

Azov Brigade officer Roman Ponomarenko warns that “our front in Donbas has collapsed,” while paramedic Kateryna Polishchuk “Birdie” predicts that “Pokrovsk has a few weeks left.”
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukraine’s Allies Upbeat on Ability to Supply Critical Howitzer Ammo to Kyiv Zelensky
Ukraine’s Allies Upbeat on Ability to Supply Critical Howitzer Ammo to Kyiv
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Kill Four, Including Child Top News
Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv Kill Four, Including Child
By AFP
3h ago
Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says Azov
Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Media Speculates About Ukrainian Military’s Attendance at ‘Secret’ Meeting in Germany NATO
Media Speculates About Ukrainian Military’s Attendance at ‘Secret’ Meeting in Germany
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Putin Awards Lukashenko With Medal on 70th Birthday – Still No Colonel Title
Next » Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says