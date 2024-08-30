Russian strikes on Friday killed at least four people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, including a young girl at a playground, the city’s mayor said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies around 40 km (25 miles) from the Russian border and has been bombed persistently by Russian forces since they launched their invasion in February 2022.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“In the Nemyshlyansky district, the occupants killed a child right at a playground. A girl. At least three more people in the area were wounded,” Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote on social media.

He said at least another three people were killed by a hit on a high-rise building in the city’s Industrialny district.

An AFP journalist in the city reported hearing loud explosions in the Nemyshlyansky district.

Advertisement

The governor of the region, Oleg Synegubov, said at least 28 people had been wounded in the attacks and that medics were responding at the scenes.

Unverified images circulating on social media showed large plumes of grey smoke billowing from a Soviet-era residential building and a blaze ripping through the upper floors.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Ukraine’s Allies Upbeat on Ability to Supply Critical Howitzer Ammo to Kyiv Zelensky
Ukraine’s Allies Upbeat on Ability to Supply Critical Howitzer Ammo to Kyiv
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says Azov
Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Several Nuclear Power Units in Ukraine Disconnected During Massive Russian Attack on Monday War in Ukraine
Several Nuclear Power Units in Ukraine Disconnected During Massive Russian Attack on Monday
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Media Speculates About Ukrainian Military’s Attendance at ‘Secret’ Meeting in Germany NATO
Media Speculates About Ukrainian Military’s Attendance at ‘Secret’ Meeting in Germany
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Situation in Donbas Spiraling Out of Control, Azov Brigade Officer Says
Next » Kremlin Says Not Worried Putin Could Be Arrested in ICC Member Mongolia