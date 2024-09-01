New footage has surfaced online allegedly showing the transfer of Belarusian military equipment to the Ukrainian border.

Russian Telegram channels have shared images of a train carrying tanks, with the letter "B" painted in white on the tank turrets. The same marking appears on armored infantry vehicles loaded onto the train.

Ukraine accused its Moscow-allied neighbour Belarus last Sunday, Aug.25, of "concentrating" troops on the countries' shared border and warned Minsk against "unfriendly actions", in a statement by Kyiv's foreign ministry.

The statement came as Kyiv mounts an incursion into Russia's Kursk region and as Russia continues its advance into eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service (DPSU) later said Belarusian troops are not posing an immediate threat, but, Ukraine is nonetheless strengthening its border against the possibility of a Minsk incursion.

Speaking on television on Thursday, Aug. 29, DPSU Spokesperson Andriy Demchenko reiterated earlier comments that it detected no immediate threats on the border, and that Ukrainian troops are constantly monitoring it and are ready to react.

“This is tens of kilometers from our border, at different points – different distances. What is happening on the territory of Belarus is actively monitored by intelligence units, the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service in order to understand how the situation is changing, how threatening it can be for Ukraine.

“So that all components of our defense forces, which strengthen this direction, have the opportunity to react in time to any actions,” said Demchenko.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Monday report that Belarus’s troop deployment to the Gomel region bordering Ukraine was likely intended to divert Ukrainian troops from other fronts.

The ISW assessed that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was “extremely unlikely to risk combat with Ukraine that could weaken his regime or drastically increase Belarusian domestic discontent.”