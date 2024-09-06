Special Operations Forces (SSO) in the Kursk region are conducting extensive strikes on Russian logistics using drones and artillery, an SSO report released on Telegram says.

“Enemy convoys, including those carrying pontoon vehicles, are being destroyed with the help of drones and artillery from friendly Defense Forces units,” the video caption reads.

While Kyiv Post could not independently verify the location and timing of the video, it showed the coordinated efforts of the Special Ops units.

Each unit had a distinct role: aerial reconnaissance, First Person View (FPV) drone adjustments, and coordinating artillery strikes.

“The result of these operations is the destruction of seven units of equipment, including five pontoon vehicles,” the report reads.

Nearly a month into Ukraine’s ground invasion of Russia, both sides appear to be bracing for a prolonged conflict, with no quick resolution in sight for the first major foreign troop presence on Russian soil since World War II.

Ukrainian special forces began operations behind Russian lines in the Kursk region weeks before the main offensive, which saw tanks and infantry cross the border on Aug. 6. An estimated 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, invaded.

In the initial weeks, Ukrainian forces advanced 45 km (28 miles) wide and 20 km (12 miles) deep into Russian territory, initially facing light resistance. At least 500 Russian soldiers were reportedly captured.

However, by late August, Ukrainian advances had largely stalled, and Russian defenses were strong. Recent Russian reports claimed that Kyiv’s attempts to seize key villages like Komarovka, Krenovo, and Cherkasskoe Porechnoe were repelled, resulting in heavy Ukrainian losses.

Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrsky stated that Ukraine now controls about 1,200 square km (463 square miles) of Russian territory and that the operation is proceeding as planned.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC that Ukraine’s goal in the Kursk region is to pressure Russia into relinquishing occupied Ukrainian territory rather than annexing Russian land.

Meanwhile, former Russian FSB agent Igor Girkin, now in prison, suggested that Ukraine’s strategy is to undermine Kremlin authority, predicting further Ukrainian offensives in regions like Crimea later this year.