“War Goes On, Donate!”

This is the message that Anya and Nataliia bring to the streets of Kharkiv. As we stage dramatic protest poses around the city’s central landmarks, many citizens approach us to congratulate and thank them, often with a spontaneous donation. Many ask if they can take a photo alongside us, and one young man insisted that I keep his military cap!

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Following a spontaneous donation, a proud mother and daughter ask to join Nataliia and Anya to pose by the covered statue in Kharkiv’s main square.

Deep within the dense forest of Kharkiv's flagpole square, the camouflaged girls half-disappear amidst the leaves in their ghillie suits – oddly reminiscent of the traditional Ukrainian hairy bear Malanka figures (that you might recall from Khalush Orchestra on stage singing “Stefania”). This must-have fashion accessory is much more than just a military symbol, however – it is one of the hand-made products the girls actually help craft as volunteers.

Advertisement

Testing out their own hand-made camouflage suits amidst bushes by the main Kharkiv flagpole.

Other Topics of Interest Toll in Russian Strike on Poltava Rises to 58 Poltava Governor Philip Pronin reported that three more people injured in the Russian attack on Poltava on September 3 had died in hospital, raising the death toll to 58.

Fishing net is bought in bulk, before volunteers tie on knots of green and brown synthetic material in varying shades and textures, leading to very effective camouflage patterns. The necessary raw materials are provided by small businesses within Ukraine. They even throw in a few stringy threads salvaged from recycled coffee sacks for extra realism. Nataliiya trained me how to replicate the patterns that subtly reappear, selecting the right color from pre-cut strips. I found the whole repetitive activity quite calming, like some form of knitting club.

Advertisement

Knot-tying lesson to make camouflage suits with Nataliia.

Anya agrees. “It’s a kind of therapy for me. My life changed a lot and I think about the war all the time. It’s like a meditation, you stay with your thoughts. You lose yourself and suddenly the task is finished. It’s a good, comfortable place.”

A volunteer ties little knots of synthetic material onto a net.

Anya came to study in Kharkiv in 2011 but grew up in the eastern Donetsk region. Since the 2014 invasion she was only able to return home to visit once, for her father’s funeral. So there is a double win with a therapeutic activity that also contributes to the war effort. Nataliia, who has many friends who are currently on the front line, agrees. Indeed, there are many older ladies on the team who have sons or husbands actively fighting. The oldest volunteer is 78! Another, a second Nataliia, was forced to leave Mariupol and just longs to return home.

Advertisement

Many volunteers like Lyudmila have sons or husbands on the front line.

This is Turbota: a grassroots organization set up and managed by a team of motivated women working long hours in a discreet basement space in Kharkiv. Underground in every sense, Turbota truly is the citizens’ resistance. Founded by Senior IT Manager Juliia in August 2022, it joins a national network of behind the scenes fundraising and direct action.

Dexterity and craft that make a difference.

Juliia “works from home” on the IT while simultaneously based at Turbota. She is also a mother with links to Luhansk and her ex-husband currently serves on the battlefield. “Every Ukrainian soldier requires the support of about 8 civilians,” Juliia explains. “For example, the single set of uniform they are given never lasts too long on the frontline. We can offer suits, paraffin lamps, nets, soap... It is such a good moment when soldiers say “Thank You!” They know we have not forgotten them.”

Advertisement

While running Turbota from the hub, Juliia also “works from home” as a senior IT manager!

Juliia mentioned nets... The netmaking provides another therapeutic craft opportunity. This time different colored material strips are wrapped around the grid edges to form tetris-style shapes. “This is more difficult,” Anya explains. “You must not repeat shapes, while progressing the colors carefully according to the terrain and season. This random effect leads to much better camouflage.” While these nets are helpful for old-school concealment, in this 21st century conflict they are proving indispensable for catching kamikaze drones; an explosion kept an additional meter away will save an additional soldier. As front lines shift and units mobilize, the maximum lifetime of such nets is about a week. So the demand on Turbota is huge and never-ending.

Volunteer Nataliia weaves random shapes into a multi-colored (anti-drone!) camouflage net.

Advertisement

Funding comes from everywhere and anywhere. Juliia, Nataliia and Anya all (coincidentally!) work in IT, so they constantly draw upon that community of high-earning professionals for help. There is a social media presence @turbota_e which receives targeted donations (e.g. just for soldier nets or just for baby milk), while also having a direct link to donate to the military – a given soldier may require a new drone. They have found a committed 12 year-old superfan in David, who will stick up posters across town and send random messages at night to ask if the soldiers need more soap! There is also the legendary Yorkshireman, Michael, seriously fundraising in the UK and regularly making or delivering nets or paraffin lamps within Kharkiv (but that is another story...).

Then there is the support from a little village in Kharkiv Oblast, beyond the city limits. Here another team of ladies, led by Viktoriia, make large camouflage nets. “The local teachers from our school suggested setting up a hub to make nets, after we were able to return to our homes in 2022," Viktoriia explains. "It is very important for us to bring a speedy end to the war. Here we can do something. We have not stopped working since."

Advertisement

Raisa & Lyubov weave camouflage nets in their village “branch” of Turbota.

Turbota provides plain nets and colored material strips, while these ladies provide their craft. Completed nets are collected days later, and new raw material is delivered in turn. When Michael drove me there on a collection run, we were given such a lovely welcome. The ladies had prepared a little feast including tea and organic honey from Viktoriia’s own garden. I witnessed another close-knit community of strong (and at times hilarious) local women, working away to support their soldiers. There was sweat and joy in that dark underground space. I was instructed not to take photos with too wide an angle outside, for fear of any neighbors who were Russian sympathisers identifying the location (which remains an issue, in 2024!).

Viktoriia (centre, in white) with her dedicated team, plus Michael.

But I had missed a photographic opportunity with the dark entry passage and the bright beam of afternoon sunlight. So when passing back through Kharkiv I returned to set up a “studio shoot” with a solar spotlight against the black. Every single lady took part, so we had quite a fabulous afternoon of posing and laughs, with even more honey and tea!

Viktoriia, Yuliia & Raisa - ready to take on Paris and Milan

Their dedication reminds me of Anya’s words: “I cannot say that I am tired. I understand how difficult it is for soldiers in these conditions, often in extreme winter cold or summer heat.” This is a huge understatement from an incredible problem-solver who often loses sleep just to be available to respond to soldiers’ requests at any time.

Ukraine needs more Anyas...

Before Turbota, in April 2022, Anya would regularly run medication from stocked pharmacies in Poltava to volunteering friends in Kharkiv, where pharmacy shelves were usually empty. In August 2024 she was fixing my broken lens via courier delivery to a certified Canon specialist she’d managed to find; he was still working from home despite all the official photography shops downtown being boarded up! The Anyas, Nataliias, Juliias and Viktoriias of Ukraine will carry such grit, initiative and leadership forward to rebuild their nation. “Ukraine is writing a new history,” Juliia declares. “A rebirth. A refresh of the mindset. After victory, our country will be so strong and so popular in Europe.” A vision many soldiers feel could not be possible without the ongoing support of such volunteers. Heroyinyam slava.

Keeping it green.

With huge thanks to @turbota_e for their hard work and warm welcome.