The US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday issued additional unsealed indictments to include Russian military intelligence officers involved in the “WhisperGate” malware attacks that targeted information systems in North America, the European Union, and Ukraine.

In all, 26 NATO member countries were affected, AP reported.

The attacks targeted Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and computer systems unrelated to defense, DOJ officials said, including government offices in the judiciary, emergency services, food safety, education, and other spheres. The theft of public-sector records that began in January 2022 “could be considered Russia’s first shot in the [full-scale] war,” said William DelBagno, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Baltimore field office.

The malware attacks in Ukraine were meant to cripple Ukraine’s government and critical infrastructure by targeting financial systems, agriculture, emergency services, healthcare, and schools, DelBagno said.

The officers charged served with the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the military intelligence unit known as the GRU.

“Seeking to sap the morale of the Ukrainian public, the defendants also stole and leaked the personal data of thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including by posting patient health information and other sensitive private data for sale online and then taunting those victims,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen told a Baltimore press conference.

The indictment stated that medical records in Ukraine were stolen from databases, and then the hackers posted messages on the homepages of certain websites reading: “Ukrainians! All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst.”

A Russian civilian, Amin Timovich Stigal, 22, was indicted in Maryland in June on charges of conspiracy to hack into and destroy computer systems for his alleged involvement in WhisperGate, AFP reported. He and five GRU members are now accused of distributing the malware to dozens of Ukrainian government agency computer systems ahead of the Russian invasion.

The Russian military intelligence officers were identified as Vladislav Borovkov, Denis Denisenko, Yury Denisov, Dmitry Goloshubov, and Nikolai Korchagin.

The US State Department has offered a combined $60 million reward for information leading to their arrests.

European media elite warned of a massive influx of Kremlin trolling online

A day after the DOJ in Washington announced indictments and sanctions on Russian actors in US election interference, and called attention to local content producers spreading propaganda paid for by the Kremlin, a Ukrainian media regulator said that European countries have experienced a surge in Russian disinformation as well.

The head of Kyiv’s National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olha Herasimyuk, said in a TV interview on Thursday that a wave of disinformation hit European countries after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and that the Telegram platform was especially guilty in spreading the fake news.

“Each country is concerned in its own way about the surge of disinformation. But everyone says in one voice that an active wave has risen after Russia invaded Ukraine. All countries, including Moldova, as our neighbor in particular, are concerned about what is happening because they expect the same to happen,” Herasimyuk said, as quoted by the state news outlet Ukrinform.

In the US, two of the online content producers who are accused of regurgitating the Kremlin’s talking points on Ukraine, after allegedly accepting money from Moscow via US-based Tenet Media, are: