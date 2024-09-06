According to Ukrainian intelligence, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, cyber specialists from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) along with the “Team” carried out an attack on network infrastructure within Russia.

As reported by Kyiv Post sources in intelligence, the attack resulted in the destruction of 18 servers beyond recovery and damaged the infrastructure of the company “Antenna,” which provides services to many government agencies and commercial enterprises supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Specifically, configurations on 598 network switches of the main provider and 389 devices of the sub-provider, which give internet access to the clients of these companies, were erased. Additionally, the provider’s databases containing personal information of clients, including names, phone numbers, addresses, and passport details, were extracted, a Kyiv Post source in intelligence revealed anonymously.

“HUR continues the systematic dismantling of the aggressor state’s network infrastructure. Expect more news while Russia still has a connection to the World Wide Web,” said the intelligence source.

The attack caused the shutdown of internet and digital TV services for over 13,000 users in Russia’s Ivanovo region.

Among the affected organizations:

OOO Spetsservice Polikor (state defense contractor)

REO GIBDD MO Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia

OOO Heat Network Company

OLRR UMVD

Gorgaz

Fish Inspection

State Enterprise Kineshma City Electric Network

UGH Administration

Lukoil gas stations

OOO SvyazProektStroy

ROSINKAS Bank of Russia

MO Ministry of Internal Affairs “Kineshmsky”

OOO Region-Avto

OOO Cargo Service

Administration of GO Kineshma

Administration City Council

Chairman of the Audit Commission

United Russia Party

United Russia Public Reception

Railway Station

Heat Networks

MUP Vodokanal

IP Kozlov D.V. Electronic City

OOO Regional Information System - Ivanovo

OOO Ivanovo SDEK

FSB Administration

OOO ProfGaz

