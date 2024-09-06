According to Ukrainian intelligence, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, cyber specialists from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) along with the “Team” carried out an attack on network infrastructure within Russia.
As reported by Kyiv Post sources in intelligence, the attack resulted in the destruction of 18 servers beyond recovery and damaged the infrastructure of the company “Antenna,” which provides services to many government agencies and commercial enterprises supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Specifically, configurations on 598 network switches of the main provider and 389 devices of the sub-provider, which give internet access to the clients of these companies, were erased. Additionally, the provider’s databases containing personal information of clients, including names, phone numbers, addresses, and passport details, were extracted, a Kyiv Post source in intelligence revealed anonymously.
“HUR continues the systematic dismantling of the aggressor state’s network infrastructure. Expect more news while Russia still has a connection to the World Wide Web,” said the intelligence source.
The attack caused the shutdown of internet and digital TV services for over 13,000 users in Russia’s Ivanovo region.
Among the affected organizations:
- OOO Spetsservice Polikor (state defense contractor)
- REO GIBDD MO Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia
- OOO Heat Network Company
- OLRR UMVD
- Gorgaz
- Fish Inspection
- State Enterprise Kineshma City Electric Network
- UGH Administration
- Lukoil gas stations
- OOO SvyazProektStroy
- ROSINKAS Bank of Russia
- MO Ministry of Internal Affairs “Kineshmsky”
- OOO Region-Avto
- OOO Cargo Service
- Administration of GO Kineshma
- Administration City Council
- Chairman of the Audit Commission
- United Russia Party
- United Russia Public Reception
- Railway Station
- Heat Networks
- MUP Vodokanal
- IP Kozlov D.V. Electronic City
- OOO Regional Information System - Ivanovo
- OOO Ivanovo SDEK
- FSB Administration
- OOO ProfGaz
Original company names in Russian:
- ООО Спецсервис Поликор (виконує державне оборонне замовлення)
- РЭО ГИБДД МО МВД России
- ООО Теплосетевая компания
- ОЛРР УМВД
- Горгаз
- Рыбнадзор
- ГОСУДАРСТВЕННОЕ ПРЕДПРИЯТИЕ КИНЕШЕМСКАЯ
- ГОРОДСКАЯ ЭЛЕКТРОСЕТЬ
- УГХ Администрация
- заправки Лукоил
- ООО СвязьПроектСтрой
- РОСИНКАС Банка России
- МО МВД России “Кинешемский”
- ООО Регион-Авто
- ООО Груз Сервис
- Администрация ГО кинешма
- Администрация Городская Дума
- Председатель Контрольной Счетной Комиссии
- Единая Россия
- Общественная Приемна Единой России
- ЖД вокзал
- Тепловые сети
- МУП Водоканал
- ИП Козлов Д.В Электронный город
- ООО Регионинфросистема -Иваново
- ООО Иваново СДЭК
- Управление ФСБ
- ООО ПрофГаз
