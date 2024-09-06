A claim by Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Syrsky that Russia’s forces “have not advanced a single meter in the past six days” in the critical Pokrovsk sector was innaccurate in some details but his main message that the Kremlin’s summer offensive in eastern Ukraine was running out of steam against strong resistance seems probable, Kyiv Post fact checkers found.

Syrsky, in an interview aired by the major US television broadcaster CNN on Thursday, said his forces had concentrated reserves in the Pokrovsk sector, that Ukrainian troops are holding their ground, and that the pace of Russian attacks was slowing.

“We are doing everything possible not to lose Pokrovsk. We have increased our defense capability in the area. Indeed, over the last six days, the enemy hasn’t advanced a single meter in the Pokrovsk direction,” Syrsky said. “We note that the amount of artillery shelling as well as the intensity of the offensive has decreased. (But) for us the Pokrovsk sector is (still) the most difficult.”

Kyiv Post selected images published on Pokrovsk-associated social media on Sept. 6th. (Top left) Mirnohrad village street view, (top center) Russian BMP-2 burns following a battle in the Pokrovsk sector, (top right) Ukrainian emergency responder house damaged after a heavy artillery near-miss in the Kurahove sector. Bottom images are (left-right) a Pokrovsk apartment courtyard and the front of the Pokrovsk Technical University building, by photographer Yana Dobronosova.

In Ukrainian military language, a “direction” commonly means a sector centered on a major city or geographical feature, and road and rail infrastructure supporting advances or retreats within the sector.

A Russian wide-front offensive kicked off in May in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas and has slowly advanced towards Pokrovsk, a key logistics and industrial center with a pre-war population of 76,000, along several routes.

Pokrovsk is one of four to six major Donbas cities the Kremlin wants to capture, as part of a campaign launched in summer 2022 to invade and annex Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Since August, Russian attacks directly towards Pokrovsk city have driven from the southeast to the northwest along a major rail line and a parallel highway called the E50.

Along those two routes within the relatively narrow (5-7 km / 3-4 mile) attack sector aiming towards Pokrovsk, according to independent military information platforms tracking combat and media reports in Ukraine, the last confirmed Russian advance took place on Aug. 27, with the capture of the village of Novohrodivka after a five-day battle. Syrsky’s “not a meter” statement made on Sept. 5 was, within the confines of that one attack route, narrowly accurate, Kyiv Post researchers found.

A map image published by the Ukrainian local military information platform Operativniy Pokrovsk on Sept. 6 (L) confirms Russian forces advancing on the south face of the Pokrovsk salient. A map image published by the pro-Moscow Dva Majora military information platform on the same day reports the same ground gain by Russian forces.

However, those same sources and others widely confirmed Russia assaults widening the Pokrovsk salient elsewhere, at least technically contradicting Syrsky’s message to CNN that for almost a week Kremlin forces had come no closer to capturing the city.

The best-documented Russian ground gain in Ukraine’s Donbas region since Aug. 26, per independent tracking platforms like Deep State, took place some 12-15 km (7.5-9 miles) south of where Syrsky told CNN Russian attacks had been fully stopped.

Kremlin infantry backed by artillery and air strikes from Sept. 3-5 launched assaults capturing the rural hamlet Lyskivka and breaking into the village of Ukrainsk, those platforms reported. Both sides confirmed the Russian successes. Kremlin-sponsored military “reporter” Denis Shchukin in his RybarZ Telegram claimed Russian troops captured a 2 km (1.2 mile) by 3.2 km (2 mile) swath of territory.

Sources associated with Ukraine’s 21st Special Forces Battalion, an element of the formerly drill-and-ceremony Presidential Brigade, reported Ukrainian troops were fighting hard in the area to prevent further Russian advance, and on Friday were holding their ground.

Although not on a direct road route to Pokrovsk, the local Russian victories at Lysivka and Ukrainsk widened a 25 km (16 mile) salient captured by Russian forces in the Donbas region over the past two months, and increased risk of encirclement of major forces even further south, or capture of the city of Kurahove near Pokrovsk.

Syrsky’s upbeat “not a meter” comments to CNN did not mention those recent, for Ukraine, worrying, developments along the south face of that salient.

Civilian evacuation from the east Ukraine city Pokrovsk, Sep. 6 images. Right photo published by Ukraine national railroad. Left photo published by US civilian volunteer Nate Mook.

On the direct route to Pokrovsk on Friday, renewed Russian attacks and heavy fighting were reported by the village of Halytsynivka. Early, unconfirmed battle reports via milbloggers said Kyiv’s forces were holding. According to open sources reviewed by Kyiv Post, Syrsky and his staff over the past week transferred at least five combat brigades from other fronts or reserves to the Pokrovsk sector, but it was not clear what strength those units were.

Official Ukrainian army sources on Friday reported continuing combat across the Pokrovsk sector, with Kyiv’s forces repelling 37 ground attacks and fully half of the 181 exchanges of fire across the entire fighting front in Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk region, taking place in the vicinity of Pokrovsk or the neighboring city Kurhove.

Kyrylo Sazanov, a Ukrainian political scientist fighting as an army service member since 2022, in an Sept. 4 YouTube interview, said that Russian attacks against Pokrovsk are costing them heavy losses, but conceded Ukrainian forces make tactical retreats. There has been no Russian breakthrough in the Pokrovsk sector nor will there be, he said.

“They’re (Russian forces) crawling forward, but we call what they’re doing ‘two houses a day’,” Sazonov said. That’s nothing...the width of the front, on which they’re capable of functioning, it’s constantly shrinking…we can see that the resources that they’re attacking with, already aren’t enough to advance significantly.”