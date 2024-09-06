The Russian army launched a strike on the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, Sept. 6, killing one person and damaging a five-story building, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“A five-story residential building was damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued five people,” the ministry reported.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine since Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk region last month.

Five Iskander ballistic missiles were fired from Russian territory toward Pavlograd in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine’s air force.

One person died and 55 others were injured, including three children aged four, nine, and 11, the interior ministry said.

Advertisement

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, two of the hospitalized are in critical condition. Medical teams are doing everything possible to save them.

The attack led to “several fires in the city,” including in an apartment in a high-rise building, Lysak added.