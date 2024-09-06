The Russian army launched a strike on the city of Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, Sept. 6, killing one person and damaging a five-story building, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
“A five-story residential building was damaged. Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued five people,” the ministry reported.
Russia has stepped up its aerial attacks on Ukraine since Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk region last month.
Five Iskander ballistic missiles were fired from Russian territory toward Pavlograd in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine’s air force.
One person died and 55 others were injured, including three children aged four, nine, and 11, the interior ministry said.
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, two of the hospitalized are in critical condition. Medical teams are doing everything possible to save them.
The attack led to “several fires in the city,” including in an apartment in a high-rise building, Lysak added.
Photos from the interior ministry show a heavily damaged apartment building, with rescuers evacuating people. Thick black smoke poured from broken windows, and tree branches littered the ground.
Russia frequently targets Pavlograd, a city known for its chemical plant that produces explosives.
Pavlograd is located about 100 km (60 miles) from heavy fighting in the nearby Donetsk region, where Russian forces are advancing. Before the Russian invasion in February 2022, the city had around 100,000 residents.
Earlier this week, seven people were killed in a Russian strike on Lviv, and on Tuesday, an attack on a military training site in Poltava left 55 dead, marking one of the deadliest strikes of the war.
