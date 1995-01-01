War
Fact-Check
Latest
Ukraine
Jan. 19, 16:09
Kyiv Post Fact-Check: Debunking a Misleading Video on the Tambov Powder Factory Explosion
A video of the aftermath of explosion at the Russian factory "Avangard" in the city of Gatchyna recorded in 2018 is being distributed as current footage of Tambov gunpowder factory in Kotovsk.
By Julia Struck
