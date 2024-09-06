The outspoken Ukrainian politician belonging to the opposition parliamentary faction European Initiative (led by former president Petro Poroshenko), Oleskii Goncharenko, delivered a fiery short speech in the parliament condemning the manner in which the abrupt major changes of the country’s ministers, pushed through by President Volodymyr Zelensky and his inner circle, have been pushed through the legislature.

Voicing the concern of many Ukrainians, he asked his fellow lawmakers why they were permitting themselves to become a rubber-stamping institution and not calling for a representative government for national salvation.