Portugal is actively lobbying for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union and calls on Brussels to prepare for future enlargement in advance.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said this in an interview with Bloomberg,

Portugal is actively engaged in the enlargement process, he told the outlet, adding that the EU should prepare for welcoming Ukraine once it becomes possible.

According to the minister, the process will require financial and institutional reform, which should be taken care of immediately.

In addition, Rangel noted that Ukraine's incursion into Russia’s Kursk region clearly changed the perception of the balance of power.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine said Ukraine needs to adapt to the requirements put forward by the European Union, so that the accession depends solely on the political decision on the part of member states.