In Kyiv, an explosion occurred on the premises of a motor vehicle enterprise on Sunday, September 8, leading to fatalities, according to Kyiv officials.
The first reports of the explosion surfaced on social media, though no official air raid alarm was issued at the time. Local media reported that law enforcement had restricted traffic on Vasylkivska Street following the incident.
Initially, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko announced that an explosion of “unknown origin” had taken place in the capital's Holosiivsky district. Soon after, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) confirmed two fatalities and warned that others might still be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Later, the KMVA clarified that the explosion was man-made in nature.
The State Emergency Service reported that it was alerted to the explosion at 10:12 a.m. Rescue teams quickly arrived on the scene, with 35 rescuers, 7 specialists from the Kyiv Rescue Service, dog handlers, and 13 units of equipment involved in the operation.
According to the latest updates, the gas explosion partially destroyed a two-story workshop building at the site, though no fire followed. Specialists are currently dismantling the damaged structures.
Updated. Later, the Kyiv City Administration (KMDA) refuted initial reports that the explosion in the Holosiivsky district was linked to the gas supply system.
Kyivgaz’s emergency service responded to a call regarding an explosion of an unknown substance, and their investigation revealed that the blast was not caused by a gas leak.
"The preliminary information about a gas explosion has not been confirmed. According to Kyivgaz, the building was not connected to the gas supply," the KMDA statement read.
Emergency services are still working at the site, and the cause of the incident will be determined following a full investigation.
