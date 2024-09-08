In Kyiv, an explosion occurred on the premises of a motor vehicle enterprise on Sunday, September 8, leading to fatalities, according to Kyiv officials.

The first reports of the explosion surfaced on social media, though no official air raid alarm was issued at the time. Local media reported that law enforcement had restricted traffic on Vasylkivska Street following the incident.

Initially, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko announced that an explosion of “unknown origin” had taken place in the capital's Holosiivsky district. Soon after, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) confirmed two fatalities and warned that others might still be trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Later, the KMVA clarified that the explosion was man-made in nature.

The State Emergency Service reported that it was alerted to the explosion at 10:12 a.m. Rescue teams quickly arrived on the scene, with 35 rescuers, 7 specialists from the Kyiv Rescue Service, dog handlers, and 13 units of equipment involved in the operation.