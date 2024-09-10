The ASCOD infantry fighting vehicle is a joint development of two companies – Steyr-Daimler-Puch Spezialfahrzeug AG and Santa Bárbara Sistemas.

The name ASCOD, which stands for Austrian-Spanish Cooperative Development, reflects the two companies’ origins.

Since 2003, both have belonged to General Dynamics Corporation. Their first joint work on the creation of the ASCOD began in 1988 and in 1990, two prototypes were handed over for testing.

The ASCOD is in service with the Spanish, Austrian, and British militaries. The Austrian version is called ULAN, the Spanish one – PIZARRO, and the British one is AJAX. The Philippines has also ordered the vehicles, however, the country placed an order for Sabrah light tanks built on the ASCOD chassis.

The chassis that has already proven itself is the defining feature of these machines, so many versions of other vehicles can be based on it.

The conventional ASCOD is armed with a 30mm Mauser MK-30/2 autocannon and an optional twin-barreled MG3 machine gun.

The gun is equipped with a dual belt-feed ammunition system, which provides almost instantaneous switching between different types of shells depending on the tactical situation.

Armor-piercing projectiles are usually used to destroy enemy armored vehicles, but the situation on the battlefield can change quickly, which requires switching to a different type of ammunition.

For example, it is more appropriate to use high-explosive fragmentation shells against the enemy’s manpower. Dual belt-feed ammunition allows for quickly adapting firepower.

The design of the gun foresees the possibility of disassembling, cleaning or maintaining it without the use of special tools.

The effective range of the gun reaches 3,000 meters (3,281 yards). Test firings showed that armor-piercing subcaliber ammunition is capable of piercing armor 60mm thick at an angle of 60 degrees at a distance of up to 2,000 meters (2,187 yards). Such armor penetration rates allow for the effective destruction of Soviet BMP-1/2 armored vehicles in any projection, not to mention less protected armored fighting vehicles.

The gun can even be used against Russian tanks. Although the probability of their destruction is small, shots can disable the machine, damage sighting devices and triplexes, which significantly reduces the crew’s field of view or completely “blinds” the enemy. It is also possible to immobilize a tank by damaging its tracks.

The cannon is also equipped with a stabilizer in two planes, which allows aiming fire even while the machine is moving. The ASCOD features thermal imaging sights, which makes it possible to work in the dark.

These guns are not only widely used on land vehicles.

The Mauser MK-30/2 ABM is used as an anti-aircraft gun on small military ships. The ASCOD can also be converted to combat air targets if required.

For this, the gun is equipped with a muzzle device for programming the detonation of the projectile. In this case, special air burst munitions (ABM) are used, exploding in close proximity to an aerial target.

The armored vehicle has a conventional layout: it features a front-mounted engine and transmission. The compartment for six passengers is located in the rear part of the machine. There is also an extended modification of the machine for eight passengers.

The crew consists of a commander, a driver-mechanic, and a gunner. Fighters board and disembark through the rear door and a hatch in the roof. The hydraulic mechanism-moved door opens to the right. The commander sits in the turret, equipped with observation devices around the perimeter and its own hatch. The rear door has an observation block and an embrasure for firing personal weapons.

The ASCOD can be equipped with one of two diesel 600 or 720 horsepower engines with automatic transmission and suspension based on torsion bars. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 75 kph (47 mph) If necessary, the ASCOD can be additionally equipped with a warning system for laser illumination, one for protection against weapons of mass destruction, and an automatic fire extinguishing system.

Modifications and configurations of the machine can differ significantly from each other, so it is not finally known in which specific version Ukraine will receive ASCODs. In addition to armored vehicles, this chassis is also used to create light tanks, ATGM carriers, mortars, command and sanitary vehicles.

Light tanks based on ASCOD

The light tank LT-105 was created based on the armored vehicle, designed for the needs of the Philippines. About 40 LT-105s are to be produced. Unlike the conventional ASCOD, the machine has a 105mm tank gun and a semi-automatic loading system with a loading mechanism.

Another ASCOD-based light tank is the American M10 Booker equipped with a 105mm gun, which is currently undergoing trials. The United States had previously experimented with the ASCOD chassis, developing the Griffin I light tank with a 120mm gun and the Griffin III with a 50mm automatic gun.

The ASCOD chassis provides flexibility in the choice of weapons and allows for different machines adapted to specific needs and tasks. The design can be significantly modified according to the customer’s requirements. The ASCOD can be equipped with various 20mm to 50mm automatic guns. The 155mm Donar self-propelled artillery system with a gun from the well-known German self-propelled gun PzH 2000 was also developed on the basis of ASCOD.

As for the armor, it can also differ. The modular design and open architecture of the machine allow using additional armor in the vehicle. There are versions equipped with side ceramic screens. There also can be an armored bottom to increase the safety of the machine in case of mines and other explosive devices. It is possible to install an active protection system.

In general, the armor of the ASCOD base platform corresponds to STANAG level 4. This level protects against fire from up to 14.5mm large-caliber weapons and withstands the explosion of 155mm artillery ammunition at 30 meters (98 feet) from the vehicle. Basic anti-mine protection is designed to withstand the explosion of an anti-tank mine weighing up to 10 kg (22 pounds).

What will be the modification of ASCOD for Ukraine?

So far, it is unknown which version of ASCOD Ukraine will receive, because this combat vehicle has a wide range of possible modifications. The Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and Spain may establish the production of a special Ukrainian version that will be adapted to the current threats to Ukrainian armored vehicles.

In Ukrainian conditions, it would be appropriate to equip the machine with electronic warfare systems and metal netting to increase protection against FPV drones.