The Russian military leadership is sending military academy cadets into the Ukraine invasion to compensate for personnel deficits – particularly in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia sectors, Ukraine’s Atesh partisans said in a Telegram post on Monday, Sept. 9.

Along with significant losses, regular Russian soldiers were redeployed from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to try to halt the advance of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region and to join the Pokrovsk offensive in the Donetsk region, the partisans said.

Cadets are being sent on long-term assignments where they command units as section and platoon leaders and participate in assault operations, Atesh said.

“There are known cases of such actions in BARS [Russia’s Special Combat Army Reserve] units. In return, they receive the status of a combat participant and automatic completion of exams for the semester,” it wrote.

According to Atesh, cadets then receive “combatant” status and automatically pass their semester exams.

Meanwhile, activists from another Ukrainian partisan movement, Yellow Ribbon, reported on Friday, Sept 6, that Russian cadets from Ryazan had arrived in occupied Chaplynka, in Ukraine’s Kherson region.

The cadets, along with officers, are going door to door in search of housing, according to the post.

“The lack of adequate accommodation forces the occupiers to use their cadets to effectively seize locals’ homes,” Yellow Ribbon wrote.

