Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack on the city of Konotop early morning on Thursday, Sept. 12, located in Ukraine's Sumy region, bordering with Russia's Kursk region.
According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, the assault targeted both energy and civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, schools, and medical facilities. A total of ten explosions were recorded in the city.
As of the latest reports, 14 people sustained injuries, with varying degrees of severity, among them a minor.
Konotop Mayor Artem Seminikhin described the power supply situation as critical, noting significant damage to the energy infrastructure.
The city is effectively without power, and engineers are working to restore electricity to essential services like hospitals and the water utility. No timeline has been provided for restoring power to residential areas.
"A large number of educational institutions were damaged, primarily with broken windows and doors. The exact number is still unknown. Kindergartens will operate as Duty groups starting tomorrow," Seminikhin reported.
"Many medical buildings also sustained damage, mostly broken windows, but no serious harm to medical equipment. Hospitals remain operational.Water will be supplied hourly, with a detailed schedule to be announced in the morning," the city mayor added.
The National Police of Ukraine shared images of the aftermath, confirming damage to seven apartment buildings, one private home, a hospital, a school, as well as several garages and vehicles.
Russian drones also struck the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region, damaging a private home, outbuildings, and gas networks. Additionally, the village of Borovaya came under fire, igniting a fire in a previously destroyed two-story house.
Ukraine's Air Force reported successfully shooting down 44 Russian drones overall during an overnight attack.
The strikes targeted multiple regions across the country, including the Chernihiv region, which was hit by two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russia's Kursk region and an X-59/69 guided missile from Bryansk.
Additionally, two X-22/32 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-22M3 aircraft over the Black Sea.
In total, 64 Shahed-type drones were launched from various locations, including Kursk, Yeysk in Russia, and Chauda in Crimea. Three drones returned to Russia, and four were lost over Ukrainian territory, with no reports of casualties or significant destruction.
As of 9:00 a.m., four attack drones remain in Ukraine's airspace, and combat operations continue.
