Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed a Russian paratrooper unit in the Kursk region, according to the Communications Department of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

“The aggressor state’s troops are making desperate attempts to dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces from the Kursk region,” the caption accompanying the video read.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

On Sept. 13, Russia deployed 14 units of military equipment—two tanks, eleven amphibious assault vehicles, and one armored personnel carrier—against Ukrainian paratroopers. Despite this assault, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attack in a battle lasting several hours.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian report claims that Russian losses included five amphibious assault vehicles, one tank, and one armored personnel carrier, along with “several dozen” killed Russian soldiers.

“The rest of the surviving Russian fighters showed a clean pair of heels,” the report said.

Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the location and timing of the released video, which depicts Ukrainian paratroopers repelling a Russian assault. The footage shows an amphibious assault vehicle being destroyed by a mine and Ukrainian forces using FPV drones to target and destroy additional Russian amphibious vehicles.

The video also includes scenes of Ukrainian forces attacking a building where Russian soldiers were concentrated, with drone footage capturing one Russian soldier injured in the strike.

Other Topics of Interest Russia Aims to End War in Ukraine with Victory by 2026, Says HUR’s Chief Budanov Budanov identified North Korea as Russia’s most dangerous military ally for Ukraine, as its weapons and ammunition supplies significantly impact the intensity of hostilities.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense reported on X that Russia has launched offensive operations in the Kursk region, where Ukraine controls approximately 800-900 square kilometers of territory since mid-August 2024. Moscow continues to maintain a high pace of offensive operations across various front-line areas.

Russian troops, led by units of the Airborne Forces and the Marines, have attacked Ukrainian positions in the western part of the ridge, likely recapturing several villages, according to the report.

Advertisement

In eastern Ukraine, Russian forces have gradually advanced towards the Vuhledar region and southeast of Pokrovsk. However, British intelligence disclosed that there has been little significant progress towards Pokrovsk itself over the past week.

The Russian counterattack in the Kursk region has lost its initial momentum, with Ukrainian forces now attempting to break through, according to reports circulating on social media.

Video footage posted by Ukraine’s Khorne Group showcased a column of Ukrainian armored vehicles moving through what is claimed to be Russia’s Kursk region. The Khorne Group operates as the surveillance and target acquisition branch of Ukraine’s 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Reports indicate that Ukraine has expanded a foothold along the 38H-052 HWY axis. Military analyst Chuck Pfarrer reveals that Ukrainian special operations forces are now operating east of 38H-589, posing a threat to Russian ground lines of communication and supply (GLOCS).

Ukraine seems to be aiming to divide a large pocket formed near the Seym River into two sections, potentially trapping up to 1,000 Russian troops.

Advertisement

Russian social media channels report that their counterattack has stalled, with Ukrainian forces advancing in their rear and threatening to encircle them.

Kyiv Post senior defense analyst Stefan Korshak commented that while it’s difficult to estimate the size of the Ukrainian force involved in this attack, evidence from videos and Russian military bloggers suggests that it is more than just a raid. Korshak believes the force could be at least a battalion in size, possibly even a brigade or the spearhead of multiple brigades.

Since launching their offensive into Russian territory on August 6, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted bridges and pontoon crossings over the Seym River. On September 10, Russia initiated a long-anticipated counterattack aimed at pushing Ukrainian forces out of Russian territory.