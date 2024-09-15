Russian troops have struck a residential building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, injuring dozens of people, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky via Telegram.

The president reported that a rescue operation is in progress, with fire and rubble affecting the 9th through 12th floors. “All services are involved in rescuing people. Thank you to everyone who helps,” Zelensky wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the world to protect itself from Russian aircraft and guided bombs that daily claim Ukrainian lives. He stated, “This terror can be stopped. But to stop it, we need to overcome the fear of making the strong, necessary decisions.”

Additionally, Andry Yermak, head of the President’s Office, shared a video showing the aftermath of the strike. He criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for using “empty horror stories” about the war with NATO, claiming that Russia fights only civilians and retreats when faced with force, as evidenced by the Kursk region.

Yermak also called on the international community to allow Ukraine to target Russian military facilities with Western weapons.

The explosions in Kharkiv began after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. Residents reported a series of blasts. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned of missile threats and guided bomb launches in the region. Local authorities later confirmed the attack.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov initially reported the impact on a multi-story residential building, noting the resulting fire and destruction. Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), specified that the strike occurred in the Nemyshlyasky district.

By 5:00 p.m., the number of injured had risen to 35, including three children. Twelve people were hospitalized, with one woman and a 12-year-old boy in serious condition. Some victims are receiving treatment on-site, and evacuation efforts are ongoing as there may be people trapped under the rubble.

Updated. According to the latest Synehubov's report, the number of wounded has risen to 41.

Updated at 22:05: The State Service for Emergency Situations reported that rescuers have recovered the body of a person from the rubble of a destroyed apartment on the 9th floor of a high-rise building.

“As of 9:30 p.m., one person has died, and 43 others have been injured, including 4 children. Additionally, 7 apartment buildings and 20 cars have been damaged,” the report read.

Earlier on September 14, explosions were also reported in Kharkiv's Kyiv district during an air raid. Synehubov later confirmed that Russian forces had used at least two guided aerial bombs, causing a fire at an educational institution and burning nearby grass. No casualties were reported from this incident.

