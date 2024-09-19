Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris during his upcoming visit to Washington, according to Bloomberg. The meeting is scheduled for next week, where Zelensky is expected to present his victory plan to President Joe Biden.

This plan includes Ukraine's aspirations for NATO and EU membership, economic and security agreements, and requests for continued supplies of advanced weapons.

In addition to his meeting with Harris, Zelensky is also likely to meet with Republican candidate Donald Trump.

When asked about a potential meeting with Zelensky during his visit to the United States for the UN General Assembly, Trump said, "Probably yes," as reported by Reuters, though he did not provide further details.

The two last spoke by phone in July but have not met in person since Trump's presidency from 2017 to 2021.

Zelensky is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly in the United States on Sept. 25, where he plans to present his victory plan.

The plan has already been reviewed by the White House and is considered a generally viable option, according to US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 30 months, and Zelensky's announcement came as Ukraine controls parts of Russia's Kursk region and as Moscow has pressed an advance into eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky added: "There cannot be any alternative to peace, any freezing of the war or any other manipulations that will simply move the Russian aggression to another stage. We need reliable and lasting security for Ukraine, and therefore for the whole of Europe."

Zelensky emphasized the importance of presenting this plan to both Harris and Trump, stating: "We do not know who will be president, but we really want to fulfill this plan."