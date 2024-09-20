Volunteers from Bashkortostan, the pro-Ukrainian “Bashkort unit,” were seen on a video posted on Telegram, capturing the crew of a Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) along with the vehicle on Thursday, Sept 19, according to Ukraine’s state project for voluntary surrender of Russians, “I Want to Live” [Ya Khochu Zhit].

This caused dissatisfaction among the Russian servicemen, as they were captured by representatives of ethnic minorities, whom they traditionally consider to be “second-class citizens.”

As the "I Want to Live" project said, “the situation has fundamentally changed for the worse for them.”

The Russian government has always seen indigenous peoples, such as Bashkirs, Buryats, Tatars, Yakuts, and others, as expendable resources in the war against Ukraine. In response, the organization calls on these peoples to avoid serving in the Russia’s armed forces and to fight for their freedom by siding against Russian aggression.

The "I Want to Live" project collaborates with the “Bashkort unit,” to provide support to Bashkirs who want to fight on the side of Ukraine.

Cooperation includes providing information regarding residents of Bashkortostan who are in captivity, as well as deceased and missing Bashkirs in Ukraine.

Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk

For most of the war a relatively peaceful backwater, Ukraine’s Sumy region is being targeted by the Kremlin more often. It looks as if Russia’s missiles and bombs are being aimed at civilians.

In addition to humanitarian aid, the "I Want to Live" project will support those residents of Bashkiria who wish to join the “Bashkort unit.” The project also has the capability to organize special operations to help people reach Ukraine, not only by crossing the front line ND the Russian-Ukrainian border but also through third countries.

Bashkortostan, or Bashkiria, is a republic in Russia, located in the eastern part of Europe, in the Ural region. The capital of the republic is the city of Ufa. Bashkortostan has significant autonomy and is home to the indigenous Bashkir people, as well as other nationalities.

