Ukraine's offensive into the Russian border region of Kursk diverted around 40,000 Russian troops away from the frontline, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

Kyiv launched its Kursk offensive on August 6 in a bid to pull Moscow's forces away from eastern Ukraine, where the Russian army has captured a string of villages in recent months.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The situation in the eastern Donetsk region is "extremely challenging" but Ukraine has managed to reduce Moscow's combat capabilities there, Zelensky said in his evening address.

"A separate issue was the operation in the Kursk region. We have already managed to divert about 40,000 Russian troops to this area," Zelensky said, adding that "Our actions go on."

Ukraine's Kursk offensive caught the Kremlin off guard more than two years into its invasion and forced Moscow to scramble reinforcements to the area.

Advertisement

Russia claims to have taken back more than a dozen villages from Ukraine in the Kursk region since last week in a counteroffensive.

But on Wednesday, a Ukrainian official told AFP that counteroffensive had been "stopped".

Separately on Thursday, regional authorities in Ukraine's northeast Sumy region accused Russia of bombing a nursing home housing more than 200 people.

One person was killed in the strike, which also injured 13 others, the Sumy region's military administration said on Telegram.

Zelensky denounced the strike in his evening address, saying Russia "could not have been unaware" this was a nursing home for the elderly and not a military base.

Other Topics of Interest Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk For most of the war a relatively peaceful backwater, Ukraine’s Sumy region is being targeted by the Kremlin more often. It looks as if Russia’s missiles and bombs are being aimed at civilians.

"We will definitely respond to the Russian army for this terror. In a tangible manner," he said.