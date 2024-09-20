NATO announced on Thursday, Sept. 19, that, for the first time, Ukrainian soldiers have participated in the Alliance’s drone countermeasure exercises, held this year in the Netherlands.

More than 60 counter-drone systems and technologies, such as sensors, drone-to-drone targeting systems, jammers, and cyber interceptors, were tested in real-world conditions,” a statement from NATO read.

More than 450 representatives from 19 allied countries and three partner countries participated in the annual training on “technical interoperability of unmanned aerial vehicle countermeasures” (C-UAS TIE).

“For the first time, Ukraine participated alongside representatives of the private sector and the scientific community,” the press release stated.

Ukraine’s participation marks one more step toward membership in the bloc, per the NATO-Ukraine Roadmap for Innovative Cooperation, approved at NATO’s 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington, DC this summer.

