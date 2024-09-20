Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has arrested a 22-year-old demobilized soldier in the Zaporizhzhia region suspected of spying for Russia.

The SBU’s Friday press release said the suspect came to the attention of Russian special services as his parents live in occupied territories and have been cooperating with the local occupation regime.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The suspect, after being transferred to a reserve unit and moving to Zaporizhzhia city in May, was reportedly recruited by an officer from Russia’s Armed Forces General Staff Main Directorate (GRU) based in Crimea. The SBU said it has established the GRU officer’s identity prior.

The unnamed suspect was reportedly tasked with providing “coordinates of combat units and logistics warehouses” of his former unit, and then locations of troop movement and deployment in an unspecified frontline city.

Advertisement

The SBU arrested the suspect when he was “conducting reconnaissance near a military facility” and seized a phone allegedly used to communicate with his Russian handler.

The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property if convicted.

The SBU said Russian intelligence has an interest in identifying the “geolocations of command posts, ammunition depots, and fortified areas of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia region,” an oblast wherein this arrest seems to indicate a wider initiative by Moscow to undermine Ukrainian security there.

Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk

For most of the war a relatively peaceful backwater, Ukraine’s Sumy region is being targeted by the Kremlin more often. It looks as if Russia’s missiles and bombs are being aimed at civilians.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukraine Restricts Telegram Use for Government and Military Officials War in Ukraine
Ukraine Restricts Telegram Use for Government and Military Officials
By Kyiv Post
16m ago
Media: Defense Minister Umerov Dismisses Budanov’s HUR Deputies Zelensky
Media: Defense Minister Umerov Dismisses Budanov’s HUR Deputies
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk War in Ukraine
Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
Zelensky Says Hopes Biden Will Support His Plan to End War With Russia War in Ukraine
Zelensky Says Hopes Biden Will Support His Plan to End War With Russia
By AFP
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Forest Fires Deposit Decades-Old Radioactive Dust in Norway, Finland
Next » World Briefing: September 20, 2024