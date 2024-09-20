Ukraine imposed restrictions on the use of the Telegram messaging app by government, military, and security personnel on Friday, Sept. 20, citing serious national security risks.

The app, founded by Russian-born Pavel Durov, has raised concerns in Kyiv over potential Russian access to sensitive data.

“The National Security and Defence Council decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government agencies, military formations and critical infrastructure facilities,” the council said in a statement on Facebook, saying it was a “matter of national security.”  

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) chief, warned that Russian intelligence could potentially access Telegram messages, including deleted ones, and users’ personal data. He said that the issue is “not about freedom of speech, but national security.”

Ukrainian security officials also said that Russia has used Telegram for cyberattacks, phishing schemes, malware distribution, and tracking user geolocations, even adjusting missile strikes based on the data.

Last month, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France and charged with publishing illegal content on the platform. He is currently barred from leaving the country.

Discussions around banning Telegram in Ukraine have been ongoing due to its vulnerabilities. Although a bill to regulate the app is under consideration, no final version has been agreed upon yet.

