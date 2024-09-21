President Volodymyr Zelensky told a joint press conference with von der Leyen that Ukraine planned to use a proposed multi-billion-dollar European Union loan for air defense, energy and domestic weapons purchases.

Zelensky singled out the importance of US President Joe Biden to the victory plan, which he said the two leaders will discuss when they meet. The Ukrainian leader is travelling to the United States next week.

“Most of the decisions from the plan depend specifically on him [Biden]. On other allies too, but there are certain points which depend on the goodwill and support of the United States,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky has provided regular updates on the plan’s preparation but has given few clues to the contents, indicating only that it aims to create terms acceptable to Ukraine after more than 2-1/2 years of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“The entire plan is predicated upon quick decisions from our partners. The plan is predicated upon decisions which should take place from October to December, and not delaying these processes,” he told the press conference alongside von der Leyen.

Zelensky said in his nightly video address that he was counting on Biden’s support for the plan, intended not only to bring peace but also strengthen his country.

“Ukraine is counting very much on this support,” he said. “And this is fair. Because when one nation wins the battle for its independence and adherence to international law, the whole world wins.”

Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Russian forces launched three strikes on Friday on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring 15 people, including three children, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Terekhov said eight people were being treated in hospital.

Kharkiv police, quoted by public broadcaster Suspilne, said the strikes hit three different city districts.

One strike, caused by a guided bomb, hit an area outside a hospital. A second hit an area of private homes and the third an open area with grass.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said four of the injured were hospital patients. He said building facades were damaged in the strike.

Further southeast in Kharkiv region, in the village of Kivsharivka, a Russian strike killed two people and injured two, regional police said.

And in southern Kherson region, partly controlled by Russian forces, a woman died in Russian shelling of an area outside the main Ukrainian-held city of Kherson.

