Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Kyiv informed the IAEAthat Russia is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine and called for a permanent expanded presence of missions at all relevant facilities.

“According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine on the eve of winter. In particular, we are talking about open switchgear of nuclear power plants and transmission substations, which are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy,” said Sybiha on Telegram on Saturday.

As the minister noted, “the destruction of these facilities creates a high risk of a nuclear incident that will have global consequences” and “the Ukrainian special services have already passed on the relevant information to their partners, and the IAEA has also been informed.”

According to Sybiha, Russia is the only country that has seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.

“The Ukrainian Peace Formula contains a point on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety. We call on all international organizations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of the terrorist country,” the minister noted.

“We are grateful to the IAEA for the decision to expand missions at a number of energy facilities in Ukraine. We ask the agency, partner countries and other organizations to implement the agreements as soon as possible. We also call for ensuring a permanent expanded presence of missions at all relevant facilities,” Sybiha emphasized.