Crossings at the Ustyluh-Zosin border with Poland are currently not possible due to a database error on the Polish side, said Ukraine’s State Border Service (DPSU).

According to a DPSU announcement on Sunday morning, authorities are working to resolve the issue, and travelers and carriers are advised to cross the border through other checkpoints.

The announcement did not provide an estimation as to when the crossings might resume.

“The border guard of the Republic of Poland reported a malfunction in the database at night. In this connection, registration and pass are not carried out.

“Actions are currently being taken to fix the problem. We ask citizens and carriers, if possible, to choose other checkpoints for crossing the border,” read the DPSU’s announcement.

The expected waiting time for different checkpoints is available on the Ukrainian State Customs Service’s website.

Ustyluh is located in Ukraine’s Volyn region, approximately 85 kilometers (53 miles) west of the regional capital Lutsk.