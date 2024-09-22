The United States will launch over the next week and months a series of initiatives to strengthen Ukraine's position.

That’s according to Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at the US National Security Council, who spoke in an interview with the Voice of America, Ukrinform reports.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

He noted that the Joe Biden administration would prioritize critical capabilities that would strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield.

The official recalled that, while a lot of money has already been utilized under the supplemental passed in April, some funds remain in place and everything will be done to deliver as much of security assistance as possible in the coming weeks, prioritizing critical capabilities that will strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Carpenter added that Biden is committed to helping Ukraine as a sovereign, democratic, and independent nation that is repelling Russia’s brutal attack.

As was repeatedly noted by Washington, Putin could end the war even today if he wanted to, Carpenter told VoA, adding that no one wants peace, stability and security as much as the Ukrainian people, who are victims of Russian aggression, so the US needs to give them strength so that they can succeed.

In this contest, a substantive discussion is set to be held on how policies should be aligned to achieve that ultimate goal, said Carpenter.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the US is preparing a package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $375 million, which may be announced next week.