Iran’s new president said Monday he sought talks with the West on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as he denied providing missiles to Moscow which he condemned for “aggression.”

“We are willing to sit down with the Europeans and the Americans to have a dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved of Russian aggression against Ukrainian territory,”

President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters as he attended the UN General Assembly in New York.

 

AFP
