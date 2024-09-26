US President Joe Biden has promised that America will continue supporting Ukraine, announcing a $7.9 billion aid package following Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky’s visit to the UN General Assembly this week.

“I am proud to welcome President Zelensky back to the White House today. For nearly three years, the United States has rallied the world to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom from Russian aggression, and it has been a top priority of my Administration to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to prevail,” the outgoing US president announced in a statement issued by the White House on Thursday.

“In that time, Ukraine has won the battle of Kyiv, reclaimed more than half the territory that Russia seized at the start of the war, and safeguarded its sovereignty and independence. But there is more work to do. That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war,” he said.

The substantial support plan includes over $5 billion in arms and aid from the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and $2.4 billion in security assistance from the Department of Defense’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Ukraine would lose out on billions in aid and arms if the PDA is not renewed by Sept. 30.

Biden also said he had directed the Department of Justice and the US Treasury to “continue to raise the costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine and to deprive the Russian defense industrial base of resources.”

