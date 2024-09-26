On the second day of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, world leaders spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with other critical global challenges.

Here is a summary of some of the key points they made.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – ‘No just peace is possible without Ukraine’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2024. Zelensky charged before the General Assembly that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planning to attack nuclear power plants in his country as he warned of catastrophic consequences.

Recalling the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country Zelensky described the storming of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) by the Russian army as “one of the most horrifying moments of the war.” Lamenting the continued occupation of the plant by the Russian forces, he warned of the risks of a nuclear incident: “This is the major source of radiation danger in Europe, possibly in the world.”

He told the Assembly that nuclear safety is the top priority in his Peace Formula, welcoming its adoption of a resolution demanding Moscow return control of the plant to Ukraine.

Turning to “the day that must never come,” he said Russia is trying “to break the spirit” of the Ukrainians by having destroyed all thermal power plants and a large part of its hydroelectric capacity.

“This is how Putin is preparing for winter — hoping to torment millions of Ukrainians,” he said, warning that, according to intelligence he has received, Moscow plans attacks on NPPs and their infrastructure, aiming to disconnect the plants from the power grid.

Warning of the catastrophic consequences of a potential nuclear disaster, he said that “radiation will not respect state borders,” adding: “A day like that must never come,” urging the international community to pressure the aggressor to step back.

Reflecting on the war, he said, “No just peace is possible without Ukraine,” as its people endure the full weight of the conflict. Highlighting his Peace Formula, which he said was supported by nearly 100 nations, Zelensky said it offers “no veto right, no blocking authority” and promotes equality – something Moscow “hates and cannot accept.”

Criticizing the Security Council for the continued acceptance of the power of veto, he again voiced confidence in his Peace Formula, which addresses nuclear safety, energy and food security, the return of prisoners, and Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Against that backdrop, he criticized “alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans” to the Peace Formula, adding that such attempts “not only ignore the interests and suffering of Ukrainians,” but also give “Putin the political space to continue the war.”

“Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war. Everyone must understand – you will not boost your power at Ukraine’s expense,” Zelensky added, appealing for a unified international response to ensure “a real and just peace” for Ukraine.

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel – ‘Hesitation strengthens the aggressor’

Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel speaks at UN.

Pavel called for comprehensive reform of the Security Council, saying that membership should not be “a carte blanche,” especially in the face of Russia’s unjust and unprovoked war against Ukraine. He said that “no one has the right to abuse power and bully other members of the international community without sanctions.” Pavel urged increased pressure on Russia to bring an end to its “unjust” and “brutal” war.

The Peace Summit in Switzerland confirmed that peace in Ukraine must be based on international law and principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, Pavel said.

He warned that the cynical nature of Moscow’s policy and its disinterest in genuine peace talks have global consequences, including impairing nuclear safety, diminishing food and energy security, and damaging the rules-based international order.

“Hesitation strengthens the aggressor,” he said. “If you remain silent to injustice and aggression, soon there will be others waiting in line to see how far they can go in bending international rules as they please.”

And while some might perceive the conflict as a regional confrontation, there is no such thing as just a regional conflict, Pavel cautioned, adding that conflicts in one part of the world cause food insecurity and create waves of refugees in others.

Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó – ‘Living in the shadow of the war’

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks during a joint press conference with Israel's Foreign Minister at the Foreign Office in Budapest, Hungary, on June 17, 2024. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Speaking on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, he said that as a neighboring country, they are “living in the shadow of the war,” and “paying the price of a war which is not our war.” He told the General Assembly that the critical question now is, “What is the fastest way to peace?” He warned that the longer peace is delayed, the more lives will be lost, families displaced, and destruction caused.

Szijjártó called for a reassessment of current strategies, arguing that “nothing has worked” and that further weapons deliveries will only worsen the conflict. He urged nations to “desist and decide responsibly.”

Expressing concern over the potential use of nuclear weapons, he insisted that a political solution must be found, as “no battlefield solution exists.” Hungary supports an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of peace talks, acknowledging this is “easy to say, but hard to implement.”

He defined diplomacy as the “capacity to talk to those with whom you disagree” and criticized the lack of dialogue between global powers, stating this poses a serious security risk. Szijjártó called for renewed East-West cooperation, advocating for greater connectivity.

He deemed the economic sanctions against Russia ineffective, stating his country has continued partnerships with Moscow. The war in Ukraine is not the only security risk in the region – migration is, as well – Hungary will continue to prevent illegal migration through its borders, hence salvaging Europe’s security challenges, he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron – ‘Russia is waging a war in Ukraine for territorial conquest’

France?s President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the International meeting for Peace in Paris, on September 22, 2024. (Photo by Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP)

“Nothing that they are doing is in line with the common interest of nations… Because who could still believe that they are protected from their neighbors?” he said.

Macron said that it is in the common interest of nations that Ukraine be restored in its legitimate rights as soon as possible and pledged that France will continue to do everything in its power so that Ukraine can hold strong, be out of danger, and obtain justice.

Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis – ‘War in Ukraine unleashed the greatest security crisis in Europe in recent history’

Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis arrives to deliver a speech.

Iohannis said that “the dark global consequences” of Russia’s war against Ukraine “has unleashed the greatest security crisis in Europe in recent history.” He pledged Romania’s strong multidimensional support for Kyiv. More so, his country will continue its unwavering support for the resilience of the Republic of Moldova – “the country second-most affected by this war.”

“A long-term conflict is unacceptable,” he said, highlighting the global impact of this war and calling for “the resolute support” of all UN Member States for Ukraine. Iohannis also announced full backing to the peace initiative of Zelensky, describing it as “the only approach to ensure a just and lasting peace.”

Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of Spain, said it has been 31 months since the beginning of the Russian aggression not only against the Ukrainian people but against the entire international community. He invited all countries to support Ukraine’s Peace Formula, saying Spain will increase its humanitarian funding and will focus on Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said: “The ongoing war in Ukraine has caused an unprecedented level of uncertainty and a humanitarian crisis,” reiterating Tbilisi’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Georgian Premier Irakli Kobakhidze delivers a speech during the celebrations of Georgia's Independence Day on the central Freedom Square in Tbilisi on May 26, 2024. (Photo by IRAKLI GEDENIDZE / POOL / AFP)

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria, stated it has been over two years since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which Bulgaria condemned from the start, adding: “Every single day of this war increases the risk of escalation in intensity and geographical scope, posing a substantial threat to global peace and security.”

Further, the negative effects of the war on the economy and social systems are global, and the international community must facilitate de-escalation and dialogue, he added.

Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev speaks during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 2, 2023.

Finland’s President Alexander Stubb said that child abduction is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine.

“Decisions about war and peace are made by a tiny number of people, often driven by a cynical need to hold on to power,” he said, adding that the global majority, who are interested in peace, do not have enough power in the international system.

Condemning Russian aggression, Stubb called on President Putin “to end this war and end it now.”

Finnish President Alexander Stubb gives a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

Denis Becirovic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, stated humanity is once again facing severe moral and political crisis, stressing that the United Nations response to Ukraine and Gaza has been as inadequate as it was during the aggression in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1992 to 1995.

Becirovic firmly condemned Russian aggression against Ukraine, which he said was a flagrant example of a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

He reiterated his country’s firm support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Chairman of the Presidency Denis Becirovic speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini said the war in Ukraine destroys the lives of the Ukrainian people and is not good for the Russian Federation’s people. According to him, it was “high time to start looking for a peaceful, sustainable and just end to this conflict.”

New Slovak president Peter Pellegrini gives a press conference during his first official visit at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on June 26, 2024. (Photo by MILAN KAMMERMAYER / AFP)

Allah Maye Halina, Prime Minister of Chad, said that conflicts are not limited to Africa alone. He stated that the situation in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “underscore the dangers of this inexcusable violence claiming untold innocent lives against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions.”

Chad's Prime Minister Allah Maye Halina speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that while Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are being violated, decisive Security Council action remains fettered by the existence of the veto.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / POOL / AFP)

Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, President of Botswana, said that the war in Ukraine rages in disrespect of its territorial integrity, calling on the parties to use diplomacy to seek a peaceful resolution.

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, speaking on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said that millions of lives have been uprooted, thousands have been lost, and yet the Security Council has struggled to respond decisively.

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 25, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Yvan Gil Pinto, Minister of the People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela was one of the few dissenting voices with the controversial statement, condemning the expansion of war in Europe as being “due to military blocs such as NATO.” He said that after “the defeat of Ukraine’s Nazi adventure they now intend to bring war and terrorism to great Russia.” NATO’s expansion also threatens peace in South America with the installation of military bases, he added.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2023. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP)

Click here for day one of the UN General Assembly.