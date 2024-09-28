Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky capped off a week in the United States with a visit on Friday, Sept. 27 to former US President Donald Trump at New York’s Trump Tower, his signature black skyscraper overlooking Central Park.

Earlier in the week there was tension between the two in the wake of an interview Zelensky had given to The New Yorker magazine, in which he said that Trump “doesn’t really know how to stop the war” and that his running mate J.D. Vance is “too radical.”

Then, on his first day in the US, the Ukrainian leader visited an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania, a critical US election battleground, with Democratic politicians to thank US workers for manufacturing artillery shells that are crucial to Kyiv’s war effort against Moscow.

House Republicans subsequently launched investigations into the trip, suggesting it amounted to election interference, and called for Ukraine’s ambassador in Washington to be fired.

But after disappointing meetings with Biden and Harris, in which permission to use US-made long-range precision missiles on Russian territory was denied again, Zelensky reached out to Trump. The Ukrainian president tried to arrange a meeting talked about previously, though it looked as if it had been scrapped due to the partisan tension.

Earlier in the week, at an election rally in North Carolina, Trump accused Zelensky of refusing to “make a deal” to end the conflict. He also called the Ukrainian president “the world’s greatest salesman.”

On Friday, standing in front of the press at Trump Tower before their meeting, which would last less than an hour, the former US president hailed his alliance with Zelensky:

“He [Zelensky] could have grandstanded and played cute,” Trump said. “But he didn’t do that. He said, ‘President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.’ He said it loud and clear. And the impeachment hoax died right there.”

Trump added that Zelensky “was like a piece of steel” and reiterated that “he [Zelensky] could have played cute and didn’t play cute.”

The former US president emphasized his good rapport with Zelensky, but he added: “I also have a very good relationship – as you know – with President Putin.”

Zelensky interjected that he hoped Trump had a better relationship with himself than with the Russian President.