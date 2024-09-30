Key Takeaways from ISW:

  • Western countries continue to invest in the growth of Ukraine's defense industrial base (DIB).
  • Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a Russian ammunition depot and missile storage facility near Kotluban, Volgograd Oblast on September 29.
  • The Russian government is reportedly planning to further increase defense spending in 2025, although Kremlin officials appear to be highlighting planned social spending while avoiding discussions of increased defense spending.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Glushkovsky Raion, west of the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. 

Authors: Davit Gasparyan, Christina Harward, Nicole Wolkov, Angelica Evans, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

