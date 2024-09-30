On Saturday, Sept. 28, Russian forces launched a major assault using tanks and armored vehicles against Ukraine’s 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. The attack was halted after the lead elements of the column struck a minefield and were then hit by follow-up strikes by the Brigade’s first-person view (FPV) kamikaze drones, according to statements by Kyiv’s Military Center on Sunday.

Although the main assault was stopped in its tracks it seems that a number of Russian infantry disembarked and took cover in a tree line close to the 33rd’s position, apparently preparing to continue the assault on foot. However, having suffered significant losses and faced with the likelihood of suffering further casualties, seven Russian soldiers decided to surrender.

The soldiers abandoned their weapons and came out of the wooded areas with their hands raised. The Ukrainians dispatched a drone to lead them to the positions occupied by the Ukrainian military defenders.

However, as the Ukrainian military observed the surrendering troops as they walked along a dusty track viewed through the drone’s camera Russian artillery began firing on the soldiers. The first round hit the rear of the line of retreating troops and the rest threw themselves to the floor before getting up and starting to run. As they did a further two rounds struck the group undoubtedly killing or wounding all but one who continued to run towards the 33rd’s position.

The whole incident including the original assault, the attempted surrender of Russia’s military personnel and the artillery strike was captured on video and posted on the Brigade’s Telegram channel.